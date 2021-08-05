Okay, Reds fans? Buckle in because as Mike Battaglia so aptly phrases it, “ down the stretch they come!” The chase is on as the Redlegs try to make up ground on the Brewers in the National League Central and the Padres in the NL Wild Card. The push for the playoffs has begun.

If nothing else can be said about the 2021 Cincinnati Reds club, they are certainly fun to watch. There are so many things to be excited about for this year’s team and the future- the emergence of Jonathan India and Jesse Winker as offensive threats, the stellar play of Kyle Farmer at shortstop, the re-emergence of the old Joey Votto, the solid season at the plate by Tyler Naquin, the pre-injury performance of Nick Castellanos, and of course the big bat of Max Schrock. The Reds offense is always a treat to watch, hard to hold them all down every night. though there is still the Eugenio Suarez enigma.

On the pitching side, Luis Castillo is back to being Luis Castillo, Wade Miley has been a pleasant surprise, Sonny Gray’s last outing was a promising one, and Tyler Mahle still throws too many pitches.

The issue among Reds fans all season has been the bullpen, and rightfully so. Honestly, a group of rejects from other organizations didn’t get the job done early and that may turn out to cost the team in the long run. The Reds weren’t super active at the trade deadline and they didn’t have to be, just adding three new arms to the bullpen which is what fans cried out for all season. The early returns on those three new arms have been good and with the return of Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone on the horizon, the pen should be much improved, though there will have to be some tough cuts to open up roster spots.

Fans have also been calling all year for manager David Bell’s head on a platter. Bell is certainly a head-scratcher, an analytical guy, not a back of the baseball card kind of guy. I’m of the belief that even though Bell makes some curious calls, it is still the job of quite highly paid athletes to do the job on the field. But still, the team is six games over .500 as August begins and in the playoff hunt so just enjoy the moment. That hasn’t happened often in recent seasons.

Right now it looks as if the Wild Card might be the best option for the Reds, the Brewers might just have too big a lead to overcome and their upcoming schedule is pretty soft. Losing Fernando Tatis, Jr. might slow down the Padres and give the Reds a shot at slipping into that second wild card spot, but I’m sure in the clubhouse every player on the team would tell you they won’t settle for that. Those three games after the All-Star break might turn out to be killer losses.

While we are on the topic of baseball, let me state that Commissioner Rob Manfred and the major league owners can’t do anything more than stumble over their own feet. Please get rid of the wiffle ball in the backyard runner on second to start extra innings rule. Please eliminate the ridiculous seven-inning doubleheaders. Please get rid of the shift and go back to good old-fashioned straight up baseball. Yes, I’m one of those baseball purists who wants to see the third baseman at third base, not chasing down fly balls in right field.

56 games left to see if their will be playoff fever at Great American Ball Park in 2021. If not, just go right down the street and catch the playoff fever at Paul Brown Stadium. Stay Reds hot or go Who Dey! Take your pick. It’s gonna be fun either way.