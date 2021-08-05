COVID-19 Delta hits community, county back in the red

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

COVID-19 surges throughout the county with renewed tenacity and soaring numbers.

“In the past week, we’ve had 48 new cases. Our numbers are going up,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel. This trend can be seen statewide as COVID-19 reclaims the state.

“Proportionately compared to other counties, if you consider population, our rate is going up faster than other counties. Using the standard developed, cases per 100,000, the CDC considers anything greater than 50 cases per 100,000 being substantial spread and anything over 100 cases per 100,000 as being high spread. Today, we’re at 152 cases per 100,00; we’re significantly over what the CDC would consider high spread. In fact, looking at some of the data around the state, in Adams County, our COVID-19 case rate is the highest of any county in Ohio. That’s comparing populations to 100,000,” said Hablitzel.

While the Public Health Advisory System is currently retired in Ohio, Adams County would be red.

“There are only four counties in Ohio in red, and we have the dubious distinction of being number one,” he said.

According to information published by the New York Times tracking system, the case count in Adams County has increased 620 percent.

“That gives you an idea of how in the past couple of weeks this has taken off. We’ve seen a lot of activity. We’ve seen a number of hospitalizations — some profoundly ill — which we were not seeing a month ago. Clearly, things are different in the past week or two,” said Hablitzel.

The question is — what makes this wave different from the two the community experienced last year?

“With any pandemic, these infections tend to circulate around the globe, so you see waves of this. We had a couple of waves last year; the first one wasn’t that big of a deal, then the next one was bigger. What is different about this wave — and I assume we’re starting a wave — is now the virus has changed. This is what viruses do. Every time a virus replicates in the human body, there is an opportunity for there to be a genetic change. That is how these viruses evolve. That is what has happened with the Delta variant; the COVID-19 virus has evolved from when it first came around,” said Hablitzel.

According to Hablitzel, most recent studies are showing the Delta variant to be 110 percent more infective.

“That’s more than twice the rate of infectivity. Some studies show that the Delta variant can have up to 1000 times the amount of virus in their body than those with the original infection. So, you have people getting sick with more viral load, the virus is more infective — it just makes it easier to spread through the community that much quicker. We’re seeing local cases where one family member gets sick and it quickly spreads to the rest of the family, including the children. That shows it’s easier for this to spread,” said Hablitzel.

With increased infectivity and viral load, does this indicate the variant is more lethal?

“I don’t think we’re seeing evidence of that, but we’re seeing younger people getting sicker, and ending up in the hospital. With the original virus, younger people usually were spared severe illness; it was mostly the elderly, and that’s why we started the vaccination program with the elderly. Now, younger people are also susceptible. That’s what’s different,” said Hablitzel.

According to Hablitzel, we have to assume the Delta variant is what the county is currently experiencing.

“The sequencing to determine whether or not this is Delta has to be performed by specialized laboratories that are not readily available. But, when those studies were looked at in May, 10 to 15 percent of the variance they were seeing was Delta. A month later in June and July, it was approaching 50 percent. It’s rapidly growing, and I think now everyone has come to the conclusion that the majority of the virus that’s being transmitted throughout the state is Delta. We have to assume what we’re seeing in Adams County is Delta. I can’t prove that, but I think that’s a reasonable assumption,” said Hablitzel.

It was as recently as June 2 that health orders statewide were lifted. At the time, the CDC continued to recommend that the unvaccinated wear masks in public.

“What is a little worse — or a lot worse — is this virus is different. Not only is our guard down, but it’s a more infectious strain. Those two things, where you have a more infectious virus, and that we’ve relaxed our guard, those two things are working against us. We’re seeing that in our case counts. This week, the CDC changed its guidance on masking. They had relaxed their masking guidelines, only recommending masking for unvaccinated individuals. So, we all relaxed. We assumed this was over — we can go out, get together, go to the store and not have to worry about masks. Of course, it was still recommended that people unvaccinated would wear a mask. The guidelines now — which have also been picked up by the Ohio Department of Health — as a result of most recent studies showing the Delta variant being more infectious and having a greater viral load, recommends that we wear a mask whether we’re vaccinated or not indoors,” said Hablitzel.

Those are recommendations based on science, he said.

“When you look at numbers like we’ve seen in the county, they sound like pretty good recommendations to me. At the health department, our staff will mask again in common areas of the building and in public. You can’t ignore the numbers we’re seeing. Almost to the day when I started seeing these numbers was the day the CDC came out with their new guidance. It’s no coincidence. We can complain about the CDC recommendations, but it’s pretty hard to see the case counts rising in this county and the number of reports I’ve had of young people ending up critically ill and on a ventilator. How do you ignore that? As a community, we need to step up,” said Hablitzel.

We have effective tools — more than we had a year and a half ago.

“We know masking works. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was involved in a study, and the results of that study with kids showed that masking was 85 percent effective for both sides of the mask. That’s pretty good. We also have vaccines, which are safe and effective. We’ve been using the vaccine now for about eight months, so we know it works and it’s safe. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Adams County has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio and the second-lowest rate of immunization,” said Hablitzel. Currently, only 26. 7 percent of the population is vaccinated.

“Those two realities are related. Around 26.7 percent that has had at least one vaccine. We’re close to 25 percent that is fully immunized. Mandate or not, as a community, we have the tools that we can respond as a community. We have the ability to do the right thing. This isn’t a discussion of keeping yourself safe — this is an opportunity to keep your community safe. This is not about the individual. It’s not about the person that gets the immunization; we’re doing it for others, and we’re doing it for the community,” said Hablitzel.

We know immunizations will decrease transmission throughout the community, he said.

“Would things be different now in Adams County had we been closer to the state and have over 50 percent of the population immunized? Probably. Can I prove that? No, but the more people protected against the illness, the less transmission there will be. COVID-19 is still with us. It hasn’t gone away. We need to use the tools we have to prevent its spread,” said Hablitzel.