Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Sherry Thompson, the team leader at the Peebles Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. I have been with ACPL for 26 years. In August it will be 27!

Q. What does your job entail?

A. I am the Team Leader at the Peebles Library. I have a wide variety of tasks to perform, such as monitoring staff to ensure that patrons are being assisted, balancing monies, supplies, and schedules. I have even been known a time or two or three to clean messy bathrooms, discard unloved books. Every day something new can arise.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. I like to read suspense, mystery, a love story now and then. I like to read non-fiction books. “A Child Called It” is a very disturbing true story.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. Just one? I have a lot of favorites. Beaches, Ghost, An Officer and a Gentleman, Green Mile,and Men of Honor to name a few.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. The Voice, American Idol, and The Masked Singer are the reality TV shows that I am watching.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. I would cure all illnesses, no more cancers, Alzheimer’s, Covid and other illnesses.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. I love family time, bonfires, pool time, and cookouts.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I have a grand turtle named Terry

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. Any place with white sand, fun in the sun.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. So many of our patrons are like family. It feels good to assist patrons with their needs.