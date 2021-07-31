Keeping the (foot) ball rolling in Peebles

By Mark Carpenter’

People’s Defender

Charting the path to defend their Southern Ohio Independent League Super Bowl championship and keep the program growing in future years, the Peebles football program hosted its first-ever Football Camp on July 21-22, attracting future Indians from grades 4 through 12.

The warm summer evenings did not keep the field on Simmons Avenue in Peebles from being stocked with gridiron hopefuls, in a camp mainly set up to work with the youngsters in the Peebles Pee-Wee program. Members of the Peebles junior high and high school teams worked with the younger kids, teaching fundamentals and sharing their enthusiasm for Peebles football.

The camp was led by Peebles varsity coach Mike McDonald, assisted by his high school staff that consisted of Jimmie Whitley, Ted Wesley and Brandon Martain. Also lending a hand were junior high coach Tony Crothers and Pee-Wee coaches Caleb Rayburn, Adams McClary and Travis Crothers.