BENTONVILLE, Ohio — In an enchanting abode just outside Bentonville, lies a small business that caters to the avid historian or simply the inquisitive.

Josh Krieger, of Bentonville, has been enchanted by early cultures since childhood.

“It started when I was a child learning about history, whether it was Native American or other cultures around the world, from Ireland to Africa. It could have only been a glimpse of something; a picture, or something on television. I read a lot of books. That’s where it got started. Over time, it grew from there,” said Krieger.

Through his formative years and into adulthood, the fascination continued to burgeon. Eight years ago, as he attended his first bow-making class, it peaked.

“I always thought I was interested in archery. So, I decided I wanted to shoot a bow, and I thought these primitive wooden-type bows seemed more interesting and appealing. When I took the class, it was about Eastern Woodland Native bows. I started learning more about those people; different tribes in the regions, their bows, and other archery equipment. The strings, arrows, fletching and points were all interesting to me, whether they were simple and plain-looking, or elaborate, painted or carved. It was all interesting to me,” said Krieger.

From there it rapidly branched, as he began tracing maps and unearthing wells of knowledge about other tribes, as well.

“From there, I thought about not just the Eastern Woodlands tribes, but what were the Plains tribes doing? How was their bow different from the West Coast tribes? Then I learned a little bit about Inuit and their bows. It was an easy transition to just start looking south; the islands, the Caribbean, South America and the Mainlands. From there, it was African cultures, Asian and so on. The English longbow is kind of a famous weapon that took over a lot of Europe. I think a lot of the people used something similar to that in a lot of the other countries,” said Krieger.

From the art of bowmaking and learning about the intricacies of tribal customs, an opportunity arose to explore other avenues in the same realm.

“We met a man named Gary Barker, who was an amazing source of information. He shared with us openly for years and invited us to get into it because we were placed with a living history group when we first tried to sell bows in person. Instead of just making stuff and selling it to a faceless person on the internet, I liked teaching people. Teaching has always been a passion of mine. At these living history events, me and my wife, Marissa, portray Eastern Woodland Natives and teach people about them,” said Krieger.

One interesting tidbit he teaches is how common it was for Eastern Woodland Natives to adopt others from neighboring tribes, as well as Europeans and West African slaves.

“Whoever was around they would adopt and they would become one of them. We focus on teaching Native culture. What goes along with the things we make and demonstrate — I call them hunting tools — but anything the Natives used during different time periods. We don’t really do firearms. We want pure Native cultural items, and we’re trying to expand that. The bow is very popular, and people like to try that. The other things we do just tie into it,” said Krieger.

Alongside sharing knowledge at these primitive events, Krieger sells his creations.

“As far as archery equipment goes, we make the bows, strings, arrows, quivers and armguards. Some of it is really authentic to the Eastern Woodlands, but because I have an interest in other cultures and styles, even modern or fantasy things, I like to have a little bit of everything. At the events, we stick to authentic Native Eastern Woodland gear, but I make Eastern Woodland-style war clubs — which I believe also tied in with the throwing stick — and fiber-arts,” said Krieger.

Most of the materials used to make these pieces are harvested by hand. Krieger also enjoys customizing axes — another common practice in Native culture as they adopted European tools and weapons.

When not attending events, Kreiger offers bow-making classes from his home.

“I’ve since helped run that bow-making class which is offered twice a year in Indiana. I thought I may as well try and start my own. I want to be as thorough as possible, so they make their bow, their string and two arrows. I have them use synthetic material — just for time purposes — for making their strings, but the process is the same,” said Krieger. As clients make their bows, Krieger will guide them along a historic journey as he explains the different components and their variants across time.

Krieger’s bow-making class, which is $250, is an expansive two-day workshop that includes food and lodging in one of their many accomodating rooms.

To browse Krieger’s for sale works, which range from archery equipment to tomahawks and hand-twined hemp bags, visit kriegermtncrafts on Facebook or visit the online store at kriegermtncrafts.etsy.com.

“I’m always interested in sharing what I know, what I have and what we do with anybody. If anyone is interested in just seeing what we do, they’re perfectly welcome to contact us,” said Krieger.

For more information about the class or general inquiries contact 937-549-2127, 937-217-4994 or e-mail kriegermountain@gmail.com. Visit the website at kriegermountain.com.