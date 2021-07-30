Information for the local farmers

Where did July go? That is the question I am asking myself this last full week of July. For many including myself I am hoping that August might an easier month to accomplish field work than what July’s heavy downpours offered. Adams County averaged just above five inches of rain for the month of July, but parts of the county have received 7+ inches. Wetter than normal summers help crops grow at extremely fast rates. During my field scouting I have been amazed with the height of soybeans. Unfortunately, wet summers also mean prolific weed growth. For forage producers with spring seeded forages summer annual and perennial weeds can present some big issues after the first cutting has been accomplished. Today I want to discuss some of the issue weeds and how we can manage them and prevent stand loss.

Probably the top offenders of stand loss and forage quality loss is Foxtails. Foxtails come in many different sizes, shapes, and colors but the three main foxtails in Ohio are Giant, yellow, and Green. Just as the names implies, Giant Foxtail gets very large 3-5’ in height and produces a large, drooping, and fuzzy seed head that resembles the tail of a fox. Green foxtail is much shorter in size and produces a purplish green, compact, and upright seed head. Yellow foxtails are short statured pants with a yellow compact seed head.

Crabgrass is probable the second most competitive species that can be found growing in forage stands. Crabgrass can produce up to 150,000 seeds meaning populations can increase in a hurry.

Common Ragweed- this weed loves warm and wet conditions and can be a big issue in tilled soils especially after oat harvest.

All these weeds can present big issues during the summer after the first cutting of first year forage stands have been harvested. The name of the game is prevention. Rescue treatments with herbicides are very limited especially in mixed stands or pure grass stands. Mowing before these weeds go to seed can be very effective in reducing population and stunting growth. Maintaining soil fertility is very important in keeping any kind of weed out of your forage crops, many of these weeds prefer acidic environments so maintaining soil PH levels between 6.5 and 7 is very helpful. Seeding at proper rates can go along ways in reducing weed pressure. Foxtail likes space and usually can be prevented when forage stands are thick and healthy. Chemical control can be accomplished but challenging.

For Legume only hay- Poast, select and Clethodium are good options for foxtails and crabgrass. Pursuit and raptor can also be added for better broadleaf weed control.

Legume and grass hay- herbicide options are limited for foxtail control but preemergent use at seeding of prowl H20, warrant, and pursuit can help with future grass and broadleaf weed issues in the summer and early fall.

If any of these products are use make sure to read the label (it is the law) and follow harvesting restrictions. For Poast 14 days must pass before harvest, select = 15days, Warrant= 20 days, and Pursuit = 30 days.

Some other items:

• USDA is offering pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers also known as the PATHH program. This program with offer critical support to timber harvesters and hauls whose businesses lost a minimum of 10 percent of their gross revenue during the period of Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 1, 2020 Compared to Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019. Call the local FSA office at (937) 544-2033 for more details.

• Sept. 14 – Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 – 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

• Farm Science Review Tickets are available at the office, the event will be Sept. 21-23 in person.

From the field:

– Corn is looking good very little disease pressure some grey leaf spot on lower leaves.

– Helicopter applications of fungicide.

– Some brown leaf spot showing up on older bottom leaves of soybeans

– Water hemp and giant ragweed is emerging above soybeans canopy.

– Second cutting of hay is almost complete

– Be on the look out for spotted lantern fly.

– Alfalfa roots are being damage from prolonged wet soils.