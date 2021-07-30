Official registration for the car show will begin from 9 a.m. to noon, with a $10 entry fee for each vehicle.

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The 10th Annual Union Hill Church Youth Car Show and Vendor Fair will be held on Aug. 21.

The Youth Car Show started on Aug. 18, 2012, and is held the third Saturday every August.

“The teenagers were looking for ideas on how to raise money for their youth group. A member of our church, Keith A. Ward, said ‘we should have a car show.’ The teens loved the idea, so we started putting things in motion,” said member Brian Fulton.

Church members Ronnie Shiver and wife, Betty, who had traversed the tri-state attending cruise-ins and car shows offered their expertise.

“They shared their experiences and knowledge from the events they attended over the years. The Shriver’s have been a tremendous help in getting this started and continue to help each year with the car show. The first few years, the teens went out into the business community to ask for door prizes and trophy sponsorship. After getting established, local businesses, as well as some members of the church, have always been generous in sponsoring the awards presented. The youth have also been blessed that Larry Shaw, of OK Auto Parts, has donated the majority of the door prizes for each show,” said Fulton.

The money received from the event is poured back into Union Hill Church, funding youth trips, purchasing bibles, campouts and other activities.

“With this being our 10th year, the teens wanted to add the vendor fair as part of the celebration. By combining car enthusiasts and craft lovers together, they thought it would make this an event that would appeal to everyone,” said Fulton.

Vendor spots are currently full, with 15 vendors committed to the event.

“We have a good variety of vendors ranging from baked goods, local honey, goat milk products, Color Street Nails, Thirty-One, Plunder, macrame, to homemade signs and crafts,” said Fulton. The Vendor Fair will be held inside the Union Hill Church Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Official registration for the car show will begin from 9 a.m. and go until noon, with a $10 entry fee for each vehicle. Awards will be distributed promptly at 2 p.m.

The first 50 registered for the car show will receive a dash plaque, and all registered cars will have a chance for a door prize.

Breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m. with food available throughout the day. For children, there will be carnival games and a barrel train to ride.

“The Union Hill Church teens wish to invite everyone out to our 10th Annual Car Show and Vendor Fair. You do not want to miss this fun-filled day for everyone of all ages,” said Fulton.

Union Hill Church is located at 1964 Union Hill Road in Peebles.