Peebles Seniors meet Aug. 10, Euchre returns to Senior Center

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

The Peebles Senior Citizens Club will begin meeting again on Aug. 10 at noon at the Peebles Church of Christ Fellowship Hall. This is a carry-in dinner/meeting so please bring something to share. Topics will include setting the day of the month to hold future meetings. The main focus is fellowship since the pandemic isolated us for such a long time.

Euchre is back! The Euchre group has returned to the Senior Center each Thursday from noon – 4 p.m. Since the pandemic and isolation, the group is happy to return and welcome anyone aged 55+ to join them in having some fun, conversation, socialization, laughs and even sharing snacks. The group is free to join so if you like euchre, the group will be more than happy to welcome you.

A couple of topics from AAA7:

Communication is Not Just Speaking: As much as 90% of our communication is non-verbal. When the person in your care can no longer communicate with words, you can communicate that you care about them by the tone of your voice. A hug speaks more clearly than words. Music and dancing can also be a kind of communication. People with Alzheimer’s Disease may be able to sing a song with you, even though they can no longer speak. Dancing together can communicate your affection for each other.

Belly Breathing and Pursed-Lip Breathing: Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, helps a person to relax and get more air out of the lungs. Have the person in your care practice this breathing technique by sitting in a comfortable chair or lying down. Have the person place one hand on their abdomen and one hand on their chest. As they breathe in, have them notice how the abdominal muscles relax and then, as they exhale, tell them to tighten the abdominal muscles to help push air out. The chest should not move. The exhalation (breathing out) should always take longer than the inhalation (breathing in). It is very important that the person in your care does these exercises while calm and relaxed so that they will be able to get into the habit of breathing this way.

Pursed-lip breathing helps to keep the breathing tubes open during exhalation and to improve the ability to slowly get more air out of the lungs. This type of breathing is used mainly for people with COPD (emphysema or bronchitis). To practice this technique, have the person in your care take a breath in through the nose and slowly let the breath out through pursed lips (as if they were whistling). Pursed-lip breathing and belly breathing are done together.

The Summer Crisis Program continues through Aug. 31 and they are taking calls for phone interviews only. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment. You may use this number 24/7 to make an appointment.

Quote for the Day: “A child on a farm sees a plane fly overhead and dreams of a faraway place. A traveler on the plane sees the farmhouse below and dreams of home.” ~Robert Brault, rbrault.blogspot.com