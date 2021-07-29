After Karlie helps to load the feed, Fulton distributes the cattle chow to their red-haired, voluptuous heifer Beyonce (not pictured). (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The greatness of our youth is not born — it is made by the sweat of their brows, hardiness of will and the compassion of an animal.

A show ring is merely a glimpse. It is a snapshot with condensed information, only offering a small snippet of the time, love and dedication that led up to that day. As spectators, sometimes we are lucky enough to see a peek into the rest of the story.

Fulton Kennedy, 18, of Seaman, Ohio, stepped into the ring on July 15 at the 130th Adams County Fair with hope for victory and a friend by his side; a steer who, last November, came to live on the farm. As he and his partner were crowned Grand Champions, he rewarded that large, velvety black head with a kiss.

“It’s my last year in 4-H, and I always wanted to win this steer show. There’s always been something about him — he has always had a special place in my heart. Winning made me happy, and I wanted him to know how proud I was of him. You can do all the hard work you want, but at the end of the day, if the calf doesn’t cooperate it doesn’t matter. I was just so proud of him. It was very special,” said Fulton.

They made it. Together.

Fulton, his brother Dalton, 21, and sister Karlie, 14, are the fifth generation to cultivate the Kennedy Farm in Seaman.

“My grandpa and his dad were here before us, and I feel like we’re carrying on what they’ve started; we’re building on and improving everything they started for us,” said Fulton.

While the eldest of the siblings, Dalton, has moved on, he finds himself drawn back to his roots every year.

“I come back every year to help on the farm, and it’s pretty cool to look around and see what we have and building off of what was given to us,” said Dalton.

Ever since he can remember, he has been on the end of a halter.

“Now that I’m too old to show, it’s nice to help my siblings. It wasn’t pushed upon us, but being something that we were around every day, it’s a natural thing we always wanted to do,” said Dalton. While starting out in the show ring with beef cows, as Fulton aged into 4-H, they incorporated swine, too.

“We show pretty much year-round. With COVID-19, there were months we didn’t get to show as much as we usually would. Towards the summer and fall, because of COVID-19, there were more shows than there usually were. Last summer, despite COVID-19, we went all the way to Texas. This year, we went to Lousiville, Ky.,” said Fulton.

As Dalton explained, the family attends the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference yearly; last year, held in Texas, it was held in Louisville this year.

“Next year, they already have it set for Kansas City, Missouri. It’s all over the place. We show at the county fair and then we’re going to the state fair. Louisville, Kansas City and Denver, Colorado have annual shows. Those are national shows,” said Dalton.

Outside of the county, and even the state, the siblings enjoy garnering new friendships and meeting people as they attend these grand stages of showmanship.

“At the local level, it’s everybody you’ve grown up around; family friends, things like that. When you go out, you meet new people your age that you have a lot in common with and you just bond with them differently. It’s similar to me moving to Iowa to work for a decent part of the year. You meet a lot of new people that you’ll form lifelong connections with in the industry,” said Dalton.

Preparing for these shows requires tenacity — a commitment to the animal and to the art of the competition.

“There’s never a day off. You work year-round. You can never go anywhere; there’s no vacation. After the state fair, we’ll be looking for something to show next year, and on top of the farm work, you can’t really go anywhere. We have farm responsibilities,” said Fulton. The day begins at sunrise and can drag on well into the midnight hours.

“[You have] lots of bonding time [with the animal], and letting them get to know you. It was hard this year with his fat steer; we got him back in November, and he’d been here every day since. You create that bond, and then it’s so hard to let them go. They’re like our best friends,” said Karlie.

Handpicked by Dalton, the jet-black calf, destined for greatness, arrived on the farm to steal the hearts of his human caretakers.

“I calved that cow. I raised the calf from a baby, I had to nurse him on the cow, and then he came here. I was there from the time he was born to the time he was put on the truck. It was hard for me,” said Dalton.

He was special, they agreed.

“Even my parents got really attached to him, he was just that special. He would rub his head against you, and act like a person,” said Fulton. He had a unique personality, he recalls.

“I had pigs. They’d come to you when you called their name; there are so many aspects where they become attached to us and we become attached to them. We have them for four or five months, and every day, twice a day, we’re feeding them, working with them, making sure their skin is taken care of. You get so attached. After the state fair and most of the pigs are gone, it’s going to be so weird walking out to the barn and not doing that routine,” said Karlie.

Letting go is hard, and not without its grievances.

“With that calf — it was pretty bad. There’s a barrow that we’re going to take to the state fair, and that’s going to be pretty bad. You’re around them every day and you care about them. It’s tough. It’s like building a house. You build a house over three or four months, get it exactly how you want it, then somebody just comes in and tears it all down. You’re just left with nothing. It’s rough,” said Dalton.

With the pain, comes fulfillment, however —

“It was probably more fulfilling for Dalton because he raised him as a calf. Just to know you put so much work into them and [for them to win]. That’s the goal. We set out to win at the beginning of the year. We thought about taking him to state, but we decided to take him to county. Achieving that win was so fulfilling,” said Fulton.

Dalton, having shown since he was nine, has had many county-level successes.

“I won the steer show eight out of my 10 years showing. Seeing my brother be able to win the show, and it being his last year, I think that meant more to me than any of the times I ever won,” said Dalton.

Karlie shared similar sentiments.

“With it being Fulton’s last year and pushing so hard and seeing him achieve what he set out to do in November when we got that calf, that meant the most to me. His winning the show was pretty cool, but with this being his last year, [it meant more],” she said.

Dalton, the eldest, currently works for Roger’s Cattle Company in Iowa.

“Anybody in the show cattle business knows that they’re well known. We strive to sell high-quality steers, promote high-quality bulls with great success. This will be my third year working for them, and I work from the end of August until the end of March. Eventually, I may like to do it on my own. I do have some cows here of my own that we inseminate and pull embryos from to start my own stock,” said Dalton.

Fulton, who recently graduated from North Adams High School, intends to stay home and help on the farm.

“Later on, I may get a job doing what Dalton does, just at a different place. For now, though, I’ll help my father farm, take care of the calves and help Karlie. We’re probably going to show in Lousiville this fall, and I’ll help her get her heifers ready,” he said.

Admittedly, Fulton wants to farm for the rest of his life.

“Mom doesn’t think it’s a good idea, but I think it’s what I’ll end up doing anyway,” he said, laughing.

Karlie, the youngest, has her own aspirations. Albeit not farming, she still wishes to work closely with livestock.

“I have four years left, and I plan on giving it all I got. After high school, I want to go to college and be an animal chiropractor. I still want to stay with the livestock. It holds a special place in my heart. I hope that my last four years go really well,” she said.