A Letter to our Dad’s readers

As you may know, our father Rick Houser passed away on July 21, 2021. He was a long-time contributor to this newspaper and an author and many of you may have read and enjoyed his stories. Our Dad lived to “write and tell the stories”, as he would say. They were his way of sharing how much he loved his community & the people who made it home for him.

He wrote about the things that he held dear to him in life, such as farming and family. He had so many stories in fact, that he managed to write two books and was working on a third, which we will take forward and publish for him, sometime soon.

He could not have accomplished all of this without his readers, he was honored to write for you. Getting feedback on his work from others was happiness for our Dad. We hope that you, the readers, have enjoyed reading his stories as much as he enjoyed writing them. We hope that they brought back good memories for you of a different time, the way that they did for our Dad. We thank you so very much for all of the encouragement and support that you gave to him. Life will not be the same for us and we know that some of you will miss him also. Thank you for sticking with him for so many years.

Sincerely,

Meghan Houser and Brendan Houser