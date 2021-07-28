When we think of the sight we’ve seen on the television, surely, for better or worse, this is carved into your memory. My very first memory of Big Time Wrestling was when we went to my Grandpa Houser’s house on Saturday. It was a must to get there before noon as the main event would begin then and coming in late and during the show was unheard of. My Grandpa was a man 6’2’ in height and weighing in at 220 pounds. He had huge shoulders and large arms with hands the size I have yet to see matched on any man. He loved wrestling even though he would tell us all it “ was rigged!”

So on Saturday morning my Grandma of 4’11” and 90 pounds would get the living room all cleaned up for company. She and Grandpa each had armchairs positioned directly in front of their RCA black and white screen television. (Company got the couch or if my age the floor.) Grandpa smoked Pall Mall cigarettes and also loved to chew, I think Beechnut, so Grandma would put his smokes and ash tray on his left side and his Beechnut and spittoon on his right. She would take the morning paper and since it had been read she would spread the entire paper under and all the way around the spittoon. Grandpa had very poor aim and when the wrestling began and he got more excited, it got worse. Telling us all how fake and crooked it all was, when the bell rang and a bout began, he would pound the arms on his chair and root for a wrestler, while taking a poorly aimed spit from time to time, missing the spittoon of course. When a commercial aired he would rest back and say something like, “See I told you they rigged this stuff.”

Big Time moved into the 60’s and aired about 4 p.m. on Saturdays and my Dad, brother Ben and myself would watch it but it seemed we looked for the faking and cheating more than anything. We found it more humorous than vicious. But the men wrestling were all big strong guys. Except maybe Haystack Calhoun who weighed in at 625 and had a 75-inch belt. He always won as he would hit the opponent and knock him down and then use his secret weapon. He would fall on them. (Match over!) The greatest started with Gorgeous George, followed by Don Eagle, The Sheik and Dick the Bruiser. Shockingly, these men always were winners.

In the 70’s I don’t recall seeing wrestling much but with a new station (Channel 19) came a new sport on Saturday night, “Roller Derby”. Men and women would roller skate around a rink at breakneck speed as I never understood the rules for winning, I just watched to see the fights and yes I could easily figure out the cheating. But I never watched this as faithfully as many folks did at that time.

When my son was maybe 7 or 8 years old in the early 90’s, Vince McMahon organized the WWF, what might possibly have been the highest status wrestling has ever reached. First and most of all they featured Hulk Hogan, the longest champion ever! He was listed as a good guy and everybody loved him. I know a toy maker made a Hulk big sized and stuffed and named it The Wrestle Buddy. My wife bought one for my son and he wrestled the Hulk for years. Best toy ever made in my book.

Along with the Hulk, there was Andre the Giant, Macho Man, Junk Yard Dog, Flyin’ Brian and the tag team of The Bushwhackers. Those are only a tiny sampling of the wrestlers introduced almost weekly. Now here comes the hard part to believe, I think it too was rigged and scripted and probably some cheating was going on also. But to a little boy with a wrestle buddy at his side there was no way he would be convinced of this. For a short period of time, just as it was when I was little, these men stood bigger than life and held hero status. Brendan, my son, talked me into buying tickets to a wrestling event being held at Riverfront Coliseum that held over 10,000 screaming fans. I truthfully didn’t want to be in the crowd that night and looked closely to see that nobody I knew saw my wife and I. As for our son, he had died and gone to heaven as he cheered for Macho Man Randy Savage! This evening was talked about by him for quite a while.

Today this profession has changed to the WWE and there now is an entirely new crop of big, strong talented men who enter the ring each week. I did some research and found there are men by the name of Ravishing Rick Rude, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Enzo Amore, and The Big Show. Hundreds more could be named but I’m sure you are getting the picture. To the young crowd of today these men are either their heroes or they dislike them as they have proven why they are bad guys. I have a nephew named Blake who at one time was a faithful viewer but now as a freshman in college is looking in different directions for his entertainment. I have three grandsons who have yet to find this entertainment but I’m going to guess one of these days soon it won’t surprise me if I begin to hear about wrestling.

Wrestling over the past 60 years has been on our TV sets and a part of what has been fed into us. We learned who the bad guys are and who the really good guys are. We learned that cheating is plain to see. (Watch out for that piece of soap in the waist band of the trunks!) But most of all we learned that it was entertainment and no matter how poor the plot we enjoyed it much more than we care to admit. Remember my Grandpa and his warning. “It’s all rigged!

(Our newspaper and the community lost a true treasure last week with the passing of Rick Houser. The Defender sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family.)