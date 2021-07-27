News Release

Participants in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be able to physically join forces to recreate the driving movement and energy that fuels the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highlands Counties Walk will be held on Oct 9 at the Sardinia Church of Christ. The Association is inviting area residents to join the fight by joining the planning committee, volunteering at the Walk and registering to walk. For more information, please visit act.alz.org/2021ABCH or contact Megan Roberson at mmroberson@alz.org / 513-632-3816

Annemarie Barnett, Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association, said the chapter decided to move forward with plans to host the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s because meeting in-person provides an exceptionally moving experience that can be accomplished as COVID restrictions loosen. “The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the Chapter’s top priority. As we make decisions about event details, we will also continue to offer options to participate online and in your neighborhood,” she said.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“This year has been extremely stressful for all and that’s why our efforts to raise money for care and support for local families are so critical,” Barnett said. “This Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be extra special because we now have a treatment for Alzheimer’s and we can come together to help each other.”

Participants are encouraged to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to make their experience easier. Also, the FAQ page on alz.org/walk will be updated regularly for details on the Walk-day experience.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.