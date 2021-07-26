hannon Lee Blevins, 41, of Stout, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1980 in Portsmouth, son of the late Russell Plumber Blevins and Linda Lou Broughton. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Elisha Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandma, Carolyn Blevins and his father-in-law, Gary Ray Cooper.

Shannon loved to play Super Nintendo, watching Netflix and 80s movies. In his younger days he like to make jewelry and using his hands for little projects. His absolute favorite snack that he always had to have were Twinkies.

In addition to Elisha, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Heidi Jane (Jacob Robert Blythe) Cooper-Blevins; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; several special cousins and his mother-in-law, Rita Cooper.

Shannon will be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

