Jonas Bontrager sentenced to minimum of 22 years in prison

News Release

A West Union man was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison this week, following the fentanyl overdose death of Shyonda Burton, age 30, who died in May 2020 in a camper located on Wheat Ridge Road.

Jonas Bontrager, age 56, who also lived in the camper, was convicted on all charges: two felony counts related to trafficking and possession of drugs, two felony charges of corrupting another with drugs, and two felony charges of involuntary manslaughter. Because the woman was seven months pregnant and the unborn baby also died, Prosecutor David Kelley charged Bontrager for the death of the unborn baby as well as the death of the mother.

Finding that Bontrager showed no genuine remorse in his crime and noting the serious problem of a steady flow of drugs into Adams County, Judge Brett M. Spencer handed down a stiff sentence, ordered Bontrager to serve a minimum of 22 years in prison and requiring him to reimburse the victim’s aunt for the cost of the funeral.

“This criminal drove to Cincinnati, picked up these deadly drugs and brought them back to our county,” Prosecutor David Kelley said. “Then he gave those drugs to a vulnerable pregnant woman, which resulted in the death of her and a baby who was just eight weeks away from being born. It’s absolutely inexcusable.”

Kelley commended assistant prosecutor Mark R. Weaver, who prosecuted the case and made the arguments in court. He and Weaver refused to reduce or dismiss any charges, which led to Bontrager eventually admitting his wrongdoing and pleading guilty to all the crimes listed in the indictment against him.

Kelley also praised the victim’s aunt, who came to court and offered a heartfelt victim impact statement on behalf of the family that dearly misses Shyonda and the daughter — namedFaithlyn — who never had a chance at life.

“This proud woman spoke with eloquence and passion and asked the judge to do justice,” Kelley concluded. “We’re glad the judge heard her plea and handed down a serious sentence for these serious crimes.”