Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member.

This week our focus is on Jacob Fletcher, a library clerk and Guiding Ohio Online technology trainer at the Peebles Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 2 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. Staff and patron tech support/training, STE(A)M activities, circulation and statewide delivery, anything filed under “other duties as assigned.”

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. True crime and sci-fi.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. Tie between Secret Life of Walter Mitty and The Grey.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. Breaking Bad and waiting on Season 2 of The Witcher.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. Understanding network operations and configuration.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. Go fishing with my Dad.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

A. I studied roadkill patterns in college.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. I’d like to sleep in, stay home all day, and watch the Lord of The Rings movies with my wife.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. I like teaching and helping people.