As we approach the middle of July, I continue to be amazed with how well pastures and hay lands growing. Mid- July to late August is usually considered the summer slump season, this is when our cool season grass goes into temporary dormancy until the days get shorter and nighttime temperatures get cooler. The question that runs through my mind, is 2021 the year without a summer slump? The grass is not the only thing growing like crazy, many of our woodland invaders are making great strides in growth also. With all the wet weather keeping me out of the hay fields, I decided to do some work on spraying fence rows and wood lines. I was amazed with the amount of growth of Chinese honeysuckle and wild grape vine. I want to discuss some of the common invasive species invading our woodlands and some steps to control them.

Ohio has 8.1 million acres of woodland, this makes up 31% of the states land area. Managing these woodlands is not only important for the state’s economy but for the overall environment. The following invasive species are at the top of list of threats to the current timber stands and future growth of Ohio woodlands.

Bush Honeysuckle- This upright deciduous shrub can grow up 20 feet tall and have a shallow root system. This species grows very well along the wood edges and shades out desirable native woodland species. Reproduction is mainly by seed but can reproduce by root sprouts too. Removing by pulling or digging up the whole root system. Folar sprays with glyphosate, 2-4-D, and triclopyr (Cross bow).

Autumn Olive- This deciduous shrub grows with exuberant growth, reproducing by seed and root rhizomes. This invasive species crowds out other species of desirable woodland species

Tree of Heaven- Introduced to the United States from Asia in the late 1700s for a urban landscape tree. Tree of Heaven is a prolific seed producer and can sprout new growth from roots and stumps. Tree of Heaven will outgrow and shade out desirable woodland species. Foliar Applications of triclopyr + glyphosate in the fall can be very effective. Basal treatment with imazapyr, triclopyr, and diesel full can also be very effective.

Japanese and common Barberry-This nonnative invasive woody shrub, brought to the United States as an ornamental shrub. One unique feature of Japanese barberry is that it can be an attractant of the black legged tick (Deer tick) Research has shown higher populations of the black legged tick where Japanese Barberry is more prolific in growth. Controlling this species can be a challenge but mechanical root removal before fruiting can be effective. Foliar applications of glyphosate + triclopyr at heavy doses can be effective.

Some other items:

• July 29 – Timber Harvest Field Day located at Eulett Center, 4274 Waggoner Riffle Rd., West Union, Ohio 45693. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Please call the office to RSVP (937) 544-2339 or email me at Purdin.19@osu.edu.

• Sept. 14 – Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County Fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 – 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

From the field:

– Corn is beginning to tassel and silks have emerged

– Early planted soybeans are flowering and in growth stage R-1 -R-3. This is a good time to consider fungicide treatments.

– Japanese beetle damage on corn silks

– Continue scouting for water hemp.

– Second cutting of hay slowly progressing

– Anthracnose leaf blight and powdery mildew present on red clover.

– Tobacco crop is scalding, and root damage has occurred due to standing water.

– Be on the look out for spotted lantern fly.

– Dog Day cicadas have emerged

– Pumpkin growers should scout for powdery mildew early season fungicide will help prevent loss.