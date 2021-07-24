0-3 Month Girls- First Place: Harper Schwallie ; Second Place: Ellie Lee; Third Place: Raeleigh Stamper.
0-3 Month Boys- First Place: Aimery Ramsey; Second Place: Brooks Hanshaw; Third Place: Jackson Stamper.
4-8 Month Girls- First Place: Rhettlee Liddell; Second Place: Gracelynn Hayslip; Third Place: Everly DeAtley.
4-8 Month Boys- First Place: Brooks Hayslip; Second Place: Malachi Chambers; Third Place: Houston Crothers.
6-9 Month Girls- First Place: Kovur Green; Second Place: Cami Kent ; Third Place: Adaline Hanson.
6-9 Month Boys- First Place: Stetson Crothers ; Second Place: Preston Isaac; Third Place: Kirby Burgei.
9-12 Month Girls- First Place: Joplin Jackson; Second Place: Evalyn Stamper; Third Place: Luddy Davenport.
9-12 Month Boys- First Place: Coah Beaver; Second Place: Rhett Holsinger; Third Place: Daxtyn Williams .
12-18 Month Girls- First Place: Lynlee Tinsley; Second Place: Londyn Cunningham; Third Place: Zoey Taylor.
12-18 Month Boys- First Place: Gannon Dailey; Second Place: Connor Hawes; Third Place: Carson Baker.
18-24 Month Girls- First Place: Kylie Grooms; Second Place: Kaylynn Darnell; Third Place: Gracie Allison.
18-24 Month Boys- First Place: Owen Groves; Second Place: Waylen Allen; Third Place: Maverick Bevens.
24-36 Month Girls- First Place: Samiya Copeland; Second Place: Blakelee Lidell; Third Place: Addilynn Rose.
24-36 Month Boys- First Place: Bryce Garrison; Second Place: Branton Dailey; Third Place: Dawson Saunders .