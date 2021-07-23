By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Manchester Village Council met on July 20 to accept resignations and address concerns regarding two council members.

“We had another council member, [Regina Adams], resign, we also have a resignation from the clerk, [Kayla Bowman],” said Mayor Teresa Blythe. The resignation of Bowman will be effectuated on Aug. 6, 2021.

Former Councilperson Lori McCartney resigned at the June 15, 2021 meeting, and was replaced by Shawn Francis.

A motion by Councilman Mike Phipps to accept the resignations of Bowman and Adams was seconded by Councilman Troy Jolly, the council agreed.

“At the last regular meeting, council authorized me to approach the [landowner] to buy the property [needed to advance the Storm Sewer Project]. Her initial offer several months ago was $10,000. She said she would sell it for $7,500, which I believe is in the realm of what the council authorized me to negotiate. If the council is willing to buy that for the access, I need a motion authorizing that purchase and for the mayor to execute the documents,” said Solicitor Tom Mayes.

A motion by Jolly to proceed with the land purchase in the amount of $7,500 for Storm Sewer Project Phase One was seconded by Councilwoman Christine Henderson, the council agreed.

“I appreciate everyone here, and I’m very thankful for the time that I’ve had here,” said Bowman, after her regular report.

Blythe reported that two applications were received for the administrative assistant position. This position was formed at the May 18, 2021 meeting to assist fiscal officer Bowman in her duties, and caused a contentious dispute between the council.

“Should we hold off on that since we’ve lost our clerk now?” said Jolly.

Blythe said that after counseling with Henderson, it seemed wise to fill the position.

The council entered into an executive session at 8:06 to consider the applicants.

A motion by Henderson to employ Brie Haag for the administrative assistant position was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

At the call to public portion of the meeting, Aaron Lockhart was invited to speak to the council. Lockhart referenced a prior meeting last Tuesday. Along with other applicants, Lockhart also pursued the vacant council seat.

“We had some good applicants for council; they elected to go with Councilman Francis. It was brought to my attention the duration or length of residency [required to apply for the position]. The [Ohio Revised Code], I believe, says one year. After that, I called the Board of Elections and pulled his voter registration card. They told me I could contact the prosecutor’s office. The voter registration card that Shawn signed was dated Oct 1, 2020. That would deem him ineligible. It was not processed at the Board of Elections until 2021,” said Lockhart.

Researching through the auditor’s website, Lockhart discovered Francis bought a house in Manchester in October of 2020.

“Still falls short of the year. He bought his business in January of 2020. So, I talked to the prosecutor’s office; they said I could appeal it. The process would be for me to sue the village and sue Mr. Francis. He would have to prove his residency. That’s not what I’m trying to do. I do not want to sue the village or Mr. Francis, that’s just bringing more negativity to our village. If Mr. Francis tells us he was living in his business, that’s his word. But, his residence was in October, that’s when the voter registration card was signed. If you say that you’ve lived here, I’m fine with that. I’m done. I just want to bring it to light. As citizens, I hope that we continue moving forward. I think there’s a lot of good,” said Lockhart.

Kevin Walters, who serves as firefighter and parademic in Manchester, approached the council to submit a formal complaint against Jolly.

“The council and mayoral position is an elected position from the time you take the oath of office; you represent [that position] 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. I also believe there is a certain way we should maintain ourselves in public when we’re talking to citizens of our town, especially when we come to their place of residency. I had a council member approach my house — because he doesn’t know how to drive the speed limit and almost hits kids on our street — and verbally attack me. He said I was a piece of trash because I’m a renter. Basically, we have a council member who is very unprofessional. He does not represent the office very well. It is documented through the sheriff’s department the whole incident report. It is about to become public record; all the bodycam footage. Everybody can see it. I’ve been slandered. I’ve been told that this happened while I was in a Village of Manchester uniform acting in an official capacity. When the bodycam video comes up, you’ll see I was in a t-shirt. I wish this complaint to be investigated by the mayor and body,” said Walters.

The formal complaint submitted by Walters states the following:

“I would like to submit a formal complaint against Councilman Troy Jolly. Mr. Jolly continuously drives with excessive speed on Easy Street, [which] is a small one-lane dead-end street. The posted speed limit upon our street is 25 miles per hour. Mr. Jolly on a regular basis recklessly exceeds the speed limit and endangers the wellbeing of residents in our neighborhood. On July 13, 2021, during the evening hours, Mr. Jolly proceeded eastbound on Easy Street and appeared to be traveling well above the speed limit and came close to striking a young man that was walking on the side of the road. As Mr. Jolly parked his car in his driveway, I verbally reminded him that we have a speed limit on our street and there is no reason to drive at high speeds on a dead-end street, and that he had almost struck a child. At that point in time, Mr. Jolly decided it would be in his best interest to proceed to come to my residence and verbally assault me. Mr. Jolly came to the end of my driveway in the street and shouted profanities at me. Mr. Jolly also stated to me that I was just a renter, not a homeowner, so I am trash and it didn’t matter what I thought. At that point in time, Mr. Jolly’s wife, [Justina], also came up the street shouting profanities and engaging in a verbal altercation with myself. She physically assaulted me by punching me in the face. I then had to defend myself by pushing Mrs. Jolly away from me. Mr. Jolly acted very unprofessionally that evening, which was also witnessed by other residents of our neighborhood. I wish to lodge this formal complaint against Councilman Jolly to be placed on permanent record.”

“He approached me coming down the street. Walking into my house, he called me two words that you don’t call me. You will make me mad really quick. He called my wife a c-word. I was going into my house, and he approached me. He hurt my wife and sent her to the hospital. Bruises will reflect that, bruises show. She has a sprained shoulder, she has bruising and suffered a contusion on top of aggravating another injury. I can’t get her out of the house. Respectfully, Mayor and Solicitor, put yourself in my shoes. How would you respond? Folks, I’m going to say this. As members, we are solely responsible for the decisions and votes that we cast. We’re a seven-headed monster on this council. It is not our spouses that should take the blunt injuries for decisions that we make in the people’s house. Our decisions should not reflect on our families. With that, if it costs me an election because he had brutally attacked my wife, then so be it. I rest,” said Jolly.

Next to speak, Diana Brown stood and addressed the council. Brown was concerned about the police protection at night; Blythe assured her that police surveillance was being provided at all hours of the night.

“I wanted to let you all know that we have a Manchester Restoration Committee that is really doing good things. The past two council members were very instrumental in that. We hope that you will continue your help with that in any way that you can to help downtown Manchester. We’re still active,” said Brown.

Brown also brought up concerns about buildings on Second Street with falling glass. Mayes assured her he was in touch with Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson on the issue.

“The Restoration Committee is still going to think up things to do, and I hope we can still continue with trying to get [rid of the trash]. I hope everybody continues to support us. We’re trying to clean up the town so it can be better. I love this town. We’ve got to stick together and not divide it,” said Brown.

A motion by Phipps to adjourn was seconded by Councilwoman Irene Shively, the council agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.