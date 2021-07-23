ACOVSD, Hablitzel meet with mental health plans for students

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met on July 19 to discuss established prevention services and future plans for the mental, emotional and social needs of students.

“I wanted to take a few minutes to talk about the mental health, and the social and emotional welfare of our youth. We completed a survey. What we wanted to do last year was the 2020 Community Health Assessment but we got distracted by the virus going around. So, we are doing our Community Health Assessment this year. We did a youth survey this spring; a system developed by the CDC. It’s a standardized test, so we’re able to get information and compare results from across the country. In 2017, that survey was notable for the 10th-graders. 30 percent of our 10th-graders answered yes to the question: have you experienced a two-week period where you felt sad or hopeless every day? That’s a pretty standard question to get to a diagnosis of depression. 30 percent of 10th-graders in Adams County responded with a yes. This spring, that number was 39.5 percent. The last time the state did this survey was in 2019, and it was 33 percent statewide. Those are fairly sobering numbers,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. Willaim Hablitzel.

We have a challenge, and I don’t think we know just what’s happened in this past year, he said.

“Many of our students were not in touch. We don’t know what was happening. So, with that information in 2017, we started a lot of prevention efforts and did a lot of partnering with the school district. The first page of that handout just shows the prevention services that were put in place in the past three years,” said Hablitzel.

Funding was obtained from various services — partly through the power of the survey data — to fuel these prevention efforts.

Handle with Care Program

• Provides a mechanism for law enforcement who encounter children at the scene of potentially traumatic circumstances — law enforcements actions, motor vehicle accidents, drug overdoses and medical emergencies — to alert the child’s school so that the appropriate support can be provided in a trauma-informed environment. Schools receive no specific information, only the suggestion to “handle with care.” Adams County Health Department provides program coordination, oversight and quality improvement activities.

Trauma-informed Care Training, Implementation and Consultation

• 32 individuals in Adams County including school resource officers, select school staff and school counselors have been certified as trauma practitioners, an extensive and expensive process. Prior to 2000, the health department housed Adams County’s sole certified trauma practitioner. The department provides ongoing consultation and supports to meet the individual needs of school employees.

Botvin Life Skills Training

• Evidence-based curriculum proven to reduce substance abuse risk in children has been in place for three years at the Ohio Valley School District. The Adams County Health Department has provided the required training and ongoing consultation and teacher support. Learning and teaching manuals have been provided at no cost to the district, representing a $30,000 annual investment.The Life Skills Training will be expanded with the Parent Program in 2021, enabling the distinct to provide support to parents that may need to be more engaged with their children’s life skills development. The department will pay for two training of trainers for the OVSD to promote program sustainability.

Professional Development on Demand

• A multimedia training program under development to enable OVSD teachers to meet social and emotional standards.

Ongoing Prevention Services

• Tailored prevention services meet the changing needs of a vulnerable group of the Adams County community. The use of electronic vapor products is one such example.

According to Hablitzel, statistical data shows that smoking has gone down in the past three years while vaping has skyrocketed.

“With prevention, all the effort that’s put in, all the money that’s put in, we do that all on faith. We have to be willing to make that investment and to put that time in with the understanding that it may be a generation before we see results. That gets frustrating because we like to see [instant] results. We like to see a payoff immediately. That’s not always the case,” said Hablitzel.

According to Hablitzel, 25 percent of the aforementioned 10th graders surveyed are suicidal.

“It’s a shocking number. So, what do we do with them? I want to talk a little bit about some work that we’ve been doing that we want to bring to Ohio Valley. I’ve been talking with Mr. Seas and formulating a plan,” said Hablitzel.

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

A partnership with the University of Cincinnati Department of Psychiatry is being expanded to provide child and adolescent psychiatric services within Adams County schools through telehealth technology. These services will be provided by a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Six hours of service will be provided weekly.

“We’re talking about six hours initially to help with diagnosis and establishing [a plan]. To extend that reach and to serve as many people as possible, we’d follow up with continuing care through a therapist,” said Hablitzel.

Child and Adolescent Psychology

Twenty hours of child and adolescent therapy will be provided weekly by a psychology graduate student, supervised by a credentialed child and adolescent psychologist at the Univerity of Cincinnati through telehealth.

Community Psychiatric Supportive Treatment

Care coordinators will receive referrals from school counselors and arrange for the most appropriate telehealth encounter after informed consent has been obtained from the parents or guardians. To reduce barriers to care, telehealth sessions will ideally occur in the child’s school. Parents and guardians will be encouraged to attend the telehealth session.

Case management will be an essential role for the care coordinators. Economic, housing, nutrition and other social needs of the family will be explored for opportunities to provide linkage with community resources.

“If the child had a medication subscribed, did his parents get the subscription filled? Is he doing the work recommended with his parents? Is there food in the house? Is there electricity and heat in the house? The only way you know that is to make those follow-ups; maybe even go to the house to find out. So, that is our plan to take the next step in providing for the emotional and social needs of our kids,” said Hablitzel.

The board completed the agenda items; with no further business before the board, the meeting was adjourned. Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.