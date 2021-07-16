By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

nformation from GreatSeniorLiving.com Home>Articles>UTIs in the Elderly (sections of article). To read the entire article please go to: https://www.greatseniorliving.com/articles/urinary-tract-infections.

Is it a UTI? In Elderly People, These Are the Signs and Symptoms to Watch For

Did you know that urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common as we grow older? And were you aware that aging can affect the range of symptoms you experience with a UTI? In elderly people, the signs of a UTI aren’t always easily recognized. But if left untreated, a UTI is dangerous for an elderly person. That’s why it’s important to know why seniors are at greater risk and what to do if you suspect that you (or someone you love) might have a UTI.

What is a UTI?

A UTI starts when bacteria get into your urine and enter your urinary tract. Although your urinary system is designed to keep out bacteria, many of its defense mechanisms can weaken with age.

As a result, older people are much more vulnerable to UTIs.

“Urinary tract infection” is an umbrella term that can describe several medical problems:

· Cystitis is an infection in the bladder. The bacterium called E. coli is responsible for up to 90 percent of uncomplicated cystitis cases.

· Pyelonephritis is an infection in the kidneys.

· Urethritis is an infection of the urethra.

· Prostatitis is an inflammation of the prostate gland that can be caused by a UTI.

Risk factors can change with age. Since urine usually travels one way when it leaves the body, bacteria shouldn’t enter the urinary system in ideal circumstances. However, the urethra is very close to the rectum and is surrounded by skin that harbors bacteria. And when those bacteria enter the urethra, infection often results. So it’s not surprising that women have a higher risk for UTIs; their urethras are shorter, and bacteria don’t have to travel as far to the bladder.

If a UTI goes untreated in elderly people, it can cause significant kidney problems and UTIs can be fatal if they spread to the bloodstream. How can a seemingly uncomplicated UTI become so serious? Sepsis is often to blame. Sepsis refers to an infection in the bloodstream, and it’s one of the most severe UTI complications.

Remember to always speak with your primary care physician for more information and to have your questions/concerns answered.

The Summer Crisis Program began July 1 and they are taking calls for phone interviews only. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment.

Quote for the Day: ” It’s not how many friends you can count, it’s how many of those you can count on.” ~Anthony Liccione