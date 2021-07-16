SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program celebrates graduation

Press Release

Thirty-eight graduates of Southern State Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program were recognized during a May 6 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

A modified ceremony was conducted due to the required COVID-19 safety measures. Administrative greetings by SSCC President Dr. Kevin Boys and SSCC Director of Nursing Dr. Julianne Krebs were offered virtually with the viewing of the ceremony available via the SSCC Facebook page. “We’re proud—and grateful—for the career field you have chosen,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC President, who welcomed the guests and congratulated the students on their accomplishments in the nursing program.

Dr. Julianne Krebs, Director of Southern State’s nursing program, encouraged all to join in the excitement and joy as we celebrate the passage of these graduates into the nursing practice. During the pinning of graduates, friends and family members of nursing students were welcomed to join their loved ones on stage and present the graduates with the Associate Degree Nursing graduate pins.

The 2021 ADN graduating class includes, from Adams County, Rebecca Fannin*# of Winchester; from Brown County, Katie Duncan of Lake Waynoka, Hailee Haddix of Williamsburg, Olivia Kistler of Georgetown, Kelsey Morgan* of Williamsburg, Jessica Waldbillig*# of Mt. Orab, Jessica Wallace of Fayetteville, Autumne Williams of Mt. Orab, Candice Wright* of Mt. Orab; from Clermont County, Moria Garrison of Blanchester, Kayla McCoy# of Cincinnati, Jaimie Mefford* of Amelia; from Clinton County, Leah Deck# of Wilmington, Megan Nance of Wilmington, Sydney Newman of Martinsville, Erica Richardson of Wilmington, Alyssa Stoops* of New Vienna; from Fayette County, Christopher Conger of Washington CH, Ashley Franks of Washington CH, Kendal May of Washington CH, Casey Resendiz of Washington CH, Jennifer Wilson# of Washington CH; from Hamilton County, Erica Brown*# of Cincinnati, Katelyne Poynter of Cincinnati; from Highland County, Bryanna Buerkle# of Hillsboro, Desiree Nicole Davis*# of Hillsboro, Sarah Gordon of Greenfield, Morgan Helterbrand of Hillsboro, Stacy Hill of Hillsboro, Karri Juillerat of Hillsboro, Jennifer Pangallo of Sardinia, Cynthia Smith of Leesburg, Keyara Toller of Lynchburg, Oliver Wolfenbarger of Hillsboro; from Montgomery County, Matthew Pett of Moraine; from Ross County, Megan Haines of Bainbridge; from Scioto County, Suncerae Bland of Lucasville and from Warren County, Mary Thesken* of Morrow. (* denotes college honors; # denotes members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society).

For more information about Southern State’s associate degree in nursing program, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/nursing.shtml. To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.