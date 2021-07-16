Recently I was looking at the old photos just to see if I had missed something and I like maybe I did .As I was sorting through the pictures, I found a photo of my cousin Walt and myself on our tricycles, around the age of five maybe. I was wearing a baseball cap and Walt was wearing a coonskin cap. That would have made the year around 1955 when Davy Crocket was the “King of the Wild Frontier”. It was easy to see that it was a good picture and we were having a great time. However, I missed one thing.

We had stopped to pose but I failed to think about the fact that we were standing at the well pump in the front of Walt’s house. Not only was the pump in the photo, but one of us was pumping away while the other was holding a tin cup under the spicket to catch a cool fresh cup of water. It was then that it came to me that hand pumps and hand crank pumps are not seen very much any more. In the era of my youth, the 50’s and 60’s and a little of the 70’s, many homes did not have one of the basic conveniences that a good home needs, fresh running water.

When I was very young I recall there was a small hand pump that Mom used to pump fresh water right into her kitchen sink. That was definitely putting the water right at your touch. I guess that was why we got to take our baths in that sink on Saturday nights, another modern convenience. That was considered an extra to the good life and not just a given. It’s safe to say that if you were to say you were not on city water you were doing without. In those days water could be retrieved in a few different ways, one of which was to pump the water from a well. Also there was the hand crank system that brings water to you on a chain with cups attached to it from a holding system maybe as far down as 50 feet in the ground. The majority of families either pumped or cranked and to tell you the truth I really didn’t see much of an advantage with one over the other.

Still left in fetching water was to go to a spring house or to a community pump and haul it home in large containers or call someone who hauled water for a living and place loads in a cistern at your home. I never saw any of these choices as good ones, although we did use the water hauled during super dry seasons. Once we ran out of water and Mom was washing clothes so we had to just make do with what was at hand. We had a springhouse, which was about 100 feet from the house and down an incline, so coming to the house was of course uphill. I spent a morning carrying two five-gallon buckets of water at a time from the springhouse to the washing machine. After several trips to and from the springhouse, I decided that hauling water was just not a good idea at all.

As I am writing this, I am running through my mind the homes around our neighborhoods and cannot think of one that did not have a crank or pump system near their house and many also had one near their barns and out buildings. I thought it convenient at the time but now realize that those folks had already understood that carrying water wasjust no fun.

I also recall that men of the time felt that a strong vein of water was the sign of a good farm. This I witnessed when I was maybe five. My Grandpa, who owned a farm near ours, had a picture of him posing at the well with his hand on the crank and a big smile for the camera. He felt so good about the vein of water he had he wanted to put it in a picture so he could show visitors (Truth was I never saw any water come from that well after that). After the picture it was not long before Dad got the water supplies we had into holding tanks to pump them into the house.

dDwn on Fruit Ridge is an area that has many strong artesian springs and I know that was where my Dad and many of our neighbors tapped. Never did we run out of water they were that strong and those hand pumps were connected to strong artesian springs so I guess it was considered a good backup system to have. When I was old enough to be of help as a farm hand, the crews were always directed to the well tops, pumped up some water, and washed up there for lunch. One can only guess how many gallons of water might have been drawn up and taken to the crews out in the fields or barns. We in the crews knew for sure that when a water jug arrived the water inside was good, cold, and refreshing.

Up until the water became running water in the home, we had to pump our water if we wanted it. Thinking about it now and only needing to turn a faucet handle to get some water is taken for granted. You see folks, my generation will tell you that nothing in our times was free. Nope, not even the water. If you were thirsty and wanted a drink, you had to grab a handle or a crank and work for it. Now I am not positive but maybe that was why the drinks of water tasted so cool and refreshing. Yes, I think I will stop here and go with that theory.

