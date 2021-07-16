This week was Fair Week, that means one thing is almost a guarantee, and that is rain in the forecast. Looking at the next 10 days, there is a chance of rain just about every day. The next week looks to be a challenge when it comes to harvesting the second cutting hay crop. Most or all the wheat has been harvested and straw has been baled and it sounds like yields were average to above average, but test weight was lower than normal.

This week I was able to get my straw baled and as normal the biting insects want to help with the chores. I usually do not find many ticks on me, but I found two crawling up my shirt after loading straw. This got me thinking about how our livestock are effected by biting insects, especially ticks. Last week I discussed the different kind of flies that can present issues with livestock from discomfort to transferring diseases. This week I want to talk about the importance of tick control on the farm and which one you should be on the look out for.

Ohio has many different types of ticks but the main one’s that present health hazards to humans, pets, and livestock are as follows:

– American Dog Tick

– Black Legged Tick

– Lone Stare Tick

– Gulf Coast Tick

– Long Horned Tick

All livestock can be affected by ticks, for cattle the biggest concern is the transfer of a disease called anaplasmosis. Anaplasmosis is an infectious blood disease caused by rickesttisial parasites. This disease causes sever anemia and evently death if untreated. The main rout of this disease is through ticks but can also be by using infected needles or surgical tools. The American Dog Tick has been credited as the main carrier of this disease. For both cattle and horses lymes disease can be a major issue creating stiffness, loss of weight, and reproduction issues. The Black Legged tick is the main culprit of lymes disease to both animals and humans. Ticks can care a host of other diseases even to poultry, avian borrelia is one of the main diseases that can cause depression, anemia, paralysis, and decreased egg production.

The main thing to consider is prevention of these pests. Using multiple control measures will yield better results rather than depending on one practice. The use of Acaricides, dust bags, oils, and rubbers are all good methods of control but don’t forget about good management practices such as checking livestock daily, and clipping tall grass and weeds are very helpful in eliminating the ticks habitate.

Some other items:

• July 22 – Wrapper Tobacco Field Day, 9:30 a.m. – noon. Located at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 2667 Nichols Ridge Road, Seaman, Ohio 45679. Discussion will be on production, marketing, and new grower incentives. Call (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

• July 29 – Timber Harvest Field Day located at The Eulett Center, 4274 Waggoner Riffle Rd., West Union, Ohio 45693. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Please call the office to RSVP (937) 544-2339 or email me at Purdin.19@osu.edu.

• September 14 – Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 – 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

From the field:

• Wheat Harvest is completed yields range from 55-80 bu/ac

• Early planted soybeans are flowering and in growth stage R-1 -R-3. This is a good time to consider fungicide treatments.

• Japanese beetle feeding is on the increase.

• Continue scouting for water hemp.

• Second cutting of hay is progressing

• Anthracnose leaf blight and powdery mildew present on red clover.

• Tobacco producers need to keep an eye out for tobacco horn worm and budworms.

• Be on the lookout for spotted lantern fly.

• Horn fly and stable fly populations are high due to the wet humid weather.

• Pumpkin growers should scout for powdery mildew early season fungicide will help prevent loss.