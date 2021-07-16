Hazelbaker Insurance secures repeat win at Fair’s Mocktail Event

Teresa Marie Carr with the Adams County Senior Citizens Council was dressed to impress at the Mocktail event. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A rainy day did not deter the fun at the Adams County Fair Mocktail event this year.

Each year, the Adams County Fair in partnership with a community organization hosts the Mocktail event. The event is centered around providing healthy and fun nonalcoholic drink options for the community.

This year, the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) took the lead at the annual event, with Hazelbaker Insurance, Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Adams County Regional Medical Center’s Cardiology Department and Adams County Homecare participating.

“Despite the rain the event was a success. The theme for this year‘s event was ‘Fun in the Sun,’ however most of the fun was in the rain,” said Jason Francis from ACRMC.

Over 150 drinks were served to fairgoers while local businesses and organizations promoted their services.

“The Adams County Fair is grateful for the partnership with the Adams County Regional Medical Center and all of the other businesses and organizations that participated to make this year‘s event a success. We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” said Francis.

As the event wound to a close, Hazelbaker Insurance was declared the winners of the event, defending their title for another year.

“The event went really well. It felt very good [to win]. It’s a lot of fun. [Our $50 in winnings] we’ll donate back to the fairgrounds,” said Co-Owner of Hazelbaker Insurance Rhonda Jones.