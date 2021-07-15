Kennedys compete at 2021 National Show in the Team Fitting Contest

News Release

Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 28 states competed in the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 21 – June 26. Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in fifteen individual, team, or state contests.

One of the most competitive events of the week is the Team Fitting Contest. The objective of the contest is for each group to showcase their ability to fit and present an animal using teamwork, technique, and skills in a 20-minute time limit. Judging criteria is based on both fitting techniques, teamwork and end presentation. The contest includes three age divisions, with an adult supervisor for each team in the prospector division.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie Soules, explained in an interview that, “The National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference is every bit as much about the contests and the educational aspect from that as it is the cattle show. The youth of this breed pride themselves in participating in a number of contests. This provides leadership and communication skills for those junior exhibitors that will advance them in their lifelong goals. One of the things that I am most proud of about this event is the high participation percentage that we have in our contests. Our junior board and staff have made it a point to try and provide new and updated contests that challenge the junior members with the technology available in today’s world. This prepares Shorthorn youth for their future.”

Receiving top honors in the Prospector age division (age 12 and under) was:

1: Dallas Richey, Ind., Reagan Fox, Iowa., Kylie Brunke, Miss., and Lauren Berg, Iowa

2: Lane Hull, Ind., Payton Demerly, Ind., Bryce Bennett, Ind., and Keagan McGrew, Penn.

3: Jackson Jester, Ind., Delaney Ott, Ind., Charlotte Jordan, Ind., and Alexa Lowe, Ind.

4: Piper Cates, Ind., Jaylyn Humphreys, Ind., Sophia Humphreys, Ind., and Bennett Jester, Ind.

5: Kimberly Holland, Okla., Sheridan Soules, Okla., Kadin Worthington, Okla., and Jace Parker, Okla.

Intermediate age division, (13 – 16 years) was:

1: Reid Utterback, Ind., Abby Bratcher, Ind., Kesler Collins, Ill., and Hayden Fox, Iowa

2: Houston Feere, Ind., Ryan Wickard, Ind., Rylan Jester, Ind., and Carter Wickard, Ind.

3: Jocelyn Phelps, Okla., Carter Kornegay, Okla., Eli Matthews, Okla., and Cyrus Kornegay, Okla.

4: Shayan Bennett, Ind., Nathan Hill, Ind., Hailey Jester, Ind., and Warner Ott, Ind.

5: Grace Giles, Tenn., Caden Delaney, Tenn., Blair Lamon, Tenn., and Dalton Barger, Ky.

Senior age division, (17 -21 years) was:

1: Dawson Osborn, Ohio, Fulton Kennedy, Ohio, Ashlyn O’Brien, Ohio, and Dalton Kennedy, Ohio

2: Murray Perkins, Tenn., Haylee Ferguson, Tenn., Foster Wingler, Tenn., and J.W. Cox, Ky.

3: Miller Smith, Ind., Lexi Wetzel, Minn., Skylar Ward, Ohio, and Xavier Ferris, Ind.

4: Alyssa Carter, Ohio, Karly Goetz, Ohio, Madeline Berg, Iowa, and Rosemary Thompson, Iowa

5: Tucker DeGroot, Minn., Tyler DeGroot, Minn., Matthew Friemann, Wis., and Lane VanderWal, S.D.

For more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners, visit www.shorthorn.org or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org