By Allison Burton

The Adams County Public Library would like to welcome several new members to our team. Marilyn Thomas joins the Manchester Library team as their new Library Programmer, and Tina Brock joins it as a part-time Library Clerk. The Peebles Library has also hired two new Library Clerks: Emily Collett and Kennedy Jones. If you’re in the area, be sure to stop by the libraries to welcome them. We would also like to congratulate Amy Sheeley on her promotion from Library Page to Youth Outreach Specialist. She will begin traveling to local daycares, schools, and other community outreach locations beginning Aug. 3. We wish them all the best of luck and success in their new positions.

Donelle’s Family Canvas Painting program is back. Come for an outdoor guided painting session with Donelle Lacy at the West Union Library on Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Families will be guided in creating a bright summer flower painting to take home. Seating is limited, so please pre-register for this event by calling the West Union Library at (937) 544-2591.

Celebrate the end of the 2021 Summer Reading Program with a day of water tossing fun. Families are invited to the Peebles Library on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. for a Water Balloon Toss Challenge. Everyone will create their own two-person teams, and prizes will be awarded to both winners and participants. Space is limited, so please sign up for this program by calling the Peebles Library at (937) 587-2085.

End this year’s Summer Reading Program by participating with your peers in fun activities. The North Adams Library will have their Field Day family program on Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. Families will get to compete in an egg-and-spoon race, obstacle course, water balloon fight, and other fun challenges. Prizes will be awarded to both winners and participants. Please pre-register for this program by calling the North Adams Library at (937) 386-2556.

Library Resource Spotlight: Take charge of your health with Consumer Health Complete. This EBSCOhost database enables you to search or browse specific diseases, injuries, health conditions, or procedures. It includes evidence-based reports, medical encyclopedias, health magazines, and more that you can read to better understand a variety of medical issues. For more visual learners, this database also has images, diagrams, videos, and animations you can watch to further explore many aspects of your health.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12 – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to sign up for our “Tails and Tales” 2021 Summer Reading Program. Going on now until July 31, children, teens, and adults can sign up at their local library branch or online using Beanstack. Simply track your reading and activities to earn fun prizes.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org.