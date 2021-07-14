Wayne Berkley Phillips, 95, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Born in Middletown, Ohio on July 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary Phillips.

Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during World War II. After his time in the service, Wayne attended I.U. where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He worked as a college professor before becoming a counselor for the Bureau of Vocational Rehab for the State of Ohio. Wayne enjoyed being a farmer and reading, especially poetry, philosophy and history.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers Berman Phillips, Byron Phillips, Norman Phillips, Earl Phillips Jr. and Don Phillips; and grandson Scott Haders. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Daniel) Haders; grandchildren Daniel (Allison) Haders II, Muffey Haders and Salley (Andrew Goodale) Haders; and great-grandchildren: Daniel Haders III, Cole Haders, Grant Haders and Halley Goodale.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Winchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the ALS Association at ALS.org.