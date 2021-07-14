Thomas Lee Edwards, 60 years, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence.

Thomas was born in Hamilton County, on September 28, 1960, the son of James and Verna (Wolf) Edwards. Thomas worked as an ironworker. He belonged to the Ironworkers Union Local Chapter #44, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Tiffany Edwards, who passed away on July 20, 2017; and by his brother, Kelly Edwards. Thomas is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Shane) Howe, of Peebles; and Julie (Josh) Iler, of Winchester; two brothers, Doug Edwards, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Joe Wolf, of Harrison, Ohio; and three sisters, Carol Edwards, of Aberdeen, Ohio; Tracy (Chris) Stein, of Greendale, Indiana; and Drenda Wolf, of Fairfield. Thomas will be missed by his four grandchildren, Jaden, Jace, Jillian, and Kristen.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.