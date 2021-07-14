Ricky A. Richmond

icky A. Richmond age 61 years, of Stout, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Ricky was born March 31, 1960 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Marcus and Sadie (Cook) Richmond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jason Richmond.

Ricky was a pastor for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Harriett Richmond of Stout; two sons, Rickey Richmond snf Kimmy of Peebles; and Nathan Richmond and Cammie of Friendship; one sister, Gloria (Lynnie) Morgan of Stout; three brothers, Ronnie Richmond and Polly of West Portsmouth, Buck Richmond and Cathy of Stout, and Michael Richmond and Rachel of Stout; eight grandchildren, Mason, Tyler, Carlie, Katie, Jacob, Anna, Lathan, and Lilly; special aunts and uncles Jerry and Margery Cook of Manchester and Donald and JoAnn Kitchen of West Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Gene Kitchen and Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Germany Hill Church.