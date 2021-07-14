Rainy week can’t deter record numbers for fair

The Market Beef and Feeder Calf Shows opened action in the Junior fair Show Arena on Sunday, July 11. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) A county fair tradition, sharing French Fries. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) The demolition derby drew a big crowd on the fair’s opening night and will return for an encore later in the week. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) 2021 Adams County Fair Queen Madison Taylor and King Matthew Swearingen. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) At the opening ceremony, Judge Brett Spencer is presented the award for 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter by Senior Fair Board President Jason Hesler. (Photo by AShley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Between transient torrential downpours, the 2021 Adams County Fair attracted a record number of attendees as the community flocked to its sweetly-scented pathways.

“Opening day went smoothly. We had a little shot of rain that deterred some people early, but once the skies cleared we had record attendance. It went very well. We believe we also made record profit; as far as we go back, this is the highest year so far that we’ve recorded. Roughly $13,000 more over previous years,” said Senior Fair Board President Jason Hesler.

Precipitation is expected to peak in intermittently to douse the fairgrounds throughout the week.

“Rain always deters some people, but I think everybody wants to get out and get to the fair. As long as we don’t have severe storms, I think our attendance will still be up. We’ve planned most of our events for rain, so I don’t believe it will hurt us as badly as in previous years. I think we’re looking for a good week. The forecast looks very good after today. It’s a little hot, but it’s July, it’s the Adams County Fair — we’re ready,” said an optimistic Hesler.

Junior Fair Board Advisor Roger Rhonemus has attended the fair yearly since 1959.

“I’ve never been to a bad fair. I help with the crop show as an advisor and we’ve got probably the largest crop show that we’ve had in years,” he said.

To combat the impending deluge — the robust, grey clouds hanging overhead — the opening ceremonies were moved up to 5:15 p.m., following the opening parade.

Miley Hesler, a small girl with a big voice, performed the National Anthem to kick off the event.

“We’d like to welcome everyone, and thanks for coming out this evening even though the weather was a little unsavory. We are glad that you’re all here and you’re able to come out and enjoy it with us today. We’re very proud of our fair, and in my opinion, we’re the number one fair in the state, because we’re the number one county in the state. We welcome you, and we hope you enjoy the fair,” said Adams County Commissioner Diane Ward.

Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell officially declared the 130th Adams County Fair opened for business.

“The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) mission is to improve the quality of life for Adams County. We couldn’t think of a more important event that touches each and every one of us in every corner of the county than our fair. If you’ve been coming to the fair for a while, you’ve noticed that there have been such significant improvements to the buildings and the programming over the last few years. Before we present our check, we’d just like to thank you to Jason, Liz, the fair board, and folks like Judge Spencer who have been so generous and supportive over the years. The Adams County Community Foundation would like to donate $2,500 to the Adams County Agricultural Society for fair improvements,” said ACCF President Paul Worley.

Fair Board Member Doug Gunter presented the award for 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter to Judge Brett Spencer.

“Years ago, we started to improve and move forward. Judge Spencer donated endless amounts of resources and labor hours. Judge Spencer, you are a true friend of the fair,” he said. Spencer approached the microphone and addressed the audience.

“I want to thank you for this very humbling award. I want to thank the citizens of Adams County and I want to thank the Adams County Probation Department that I work with. We were out all week this week; the grandstands that you’re setting in, we were painting and staining those. I love the phone calls I get when I’m in my barn at 10 p.m., from John Paul Kennedy, Jason Hesler, and other fair board members [asking for help]. We gladly come out here and we love it. My wife, Sherry and I appreciate this opportunity to be here on some of the hallowed grounds of the last factories of great human beings. We hope the exhibitors are able to exhibit safely this week, and we hope you enjoy the fair. We thank you so much. Thank you so much for allowing me to serve you,” said Spencer.

Before returning to his seat, Spencer assured that anyone unable to attend and watch the exhibitors could view them live on Facebook.

As the 130th Adams County Fair Royalty Contest commenced, contestants Laura Hesler, Carrington McGlothin, Liberty Meyer, Kayleigh Thompson and Madison Taylor were interviewed. Afterward, contestants Dakota Hill, Hunter Rudd and Matthew Swearingen were the next to be scrutinized as they vyed for the noble title of King.

As the judges meticulously examined the royal qualifications of the participants, the opening ceremonies continued, with Regional Director Teresa Lewis, presenting a commendation to Hesler on behalf of Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

“Jason, congratulations on the grand opening of the 130th Adams County Fair. The week of the fair is always full of events that draw people in from not just Adams County but all of the surrounding areas. From 4-H, FFA events, to tractor pulls, demolition derby, special events, livestock shows and talent competitions, there’s always something for everyone young or old to enjoy or to participate in. Your hard work throughout the year does not go unnoticed, and I’m sure it’s greatly appreciated by your community. I want to take this opportunity to wish Adams County, you and the entire Senior Fair Board a safe and prosperous fair week,” said Lewis.

The Adams County Advisory Board Committee presented their awards:

— Outstanding Friend of 4-H was awarded to Blake’s Pharmacy.

— Adams County 4-H Alumni Award was awarded to Josi Brodt-Evans.

— 4-H Program 2021 VIP Award was presented to Isaac Miley.

Before the judges revealed the respective courts, Lewis returned to bestow $250 to the Junior Fair Board President Taylor Newman from Congressman Wenstrup for the purpose of completing a patriotic community service project.

Finally, judged by Ryan Cline, Caitlin Meeker and Jordan Hauman, the results of the 130th Adams County Royalty Contest were announced.

King Contest

— Second Attendant: Dakota Hill

— First Attendant: Hunter Rudd

— 2021 Adams County Fair King: Matthew Swearingen

Queen Contest

— Fourth Attendant: Kayleigh Thompson

— Third Attendant: Laura Hesler

— Second Attendant: Liberty Meyer

— First Attendant: Carrington McGlothin

— 2021 Adams County Fair Queen: Madison Taylor

The 130th Adams County Fair Opening Ceremony came to a close with the promise of sunshine.