Anthony D. Michael, 27 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Dayton, Kentucky.

Anthony was born on Oct. 30, 1993, the son of Glen Scott Michael and Lisa (Fields) Michael. Anthony was an amazing young man with a smile that lit up the room and was loved by anyone he crossed paths with.

Anthony is survived by his father Scott Michael of Seaman; his mother, Lisa (Mike Gilbert) Michael of Blanchester; his paternal grandmother, Alice Michael of Seaman; his maternal grandparents, Gemma (Glenn Fleshman) Fields of Seaman and Tim (Evette) Fields of Lancaster; a sister, Nicole Michael (Hailey, Landen, and Lily) of Chillicothe; two stepbrothers, and a stepsister. Anthony will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life, to be held at the American Legion Post 633, in Seaman, Ohio, from 2 – 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The celebration will be officiated by Robbie Blythe.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.