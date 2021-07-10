River Days hosting 5K Run/Walk

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester River Days return in 2021 and on Saturday, Aug. 7, the festival will be hosting a 5K Run/Walk, beginning at 8 a.m. on the Manchester riverfront.

The course for the 5K Run is described as flat to gently rolling, beginning along the riverfront and going west on US 52 to Yates Road, to Roush Hill Road, south down Broadway, then back to the riverfront for the finish.

The walk will be 2.2 miles around town , proceeding west to US 52 at Broadway, east to Cemetery Street, north to 8th Street, west on 8th to Broadway, south to Front and back to start/finish line.

Registration the day of the race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Front and Pike Streets. Advance registration of $20 guarantees a race t-shirt, and race-day registration will also be $20.

Awards will be given to the top overall male and female runners, with medals for the top three in each division. Those divisions for runners will include 14 and under; 15-18; 19-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; 70 and over. For walkers it will be Under 40; and 40 and Over.

For more information on the River Days 5K Run/Walk, contact Vic Bowman ar (937) 549-3691 or by e-mail at vbowman@yahoo.com.