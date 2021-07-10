The first week of July is here and believe it or not, July is one of the wettest months of the year. On average, Ohio receives a large amount of precipitation in the month of July but due to evaporation much of the moisture does not stick around long. With all that moisture, crops are growing very fast, and forages are in great condition. The crops are not the only thing growing fast and multiplying. Hot and humid conditions can create a lot of stress on livestock and humans, but flies and biting insects can also increase the amount of stress on both man and beast.

I want to discuss some of the major pests that can present major health and financial issues to a livestock farm. There are four main flies that can impact animal health and wellness this time of year and those are the Horn fly, Face fly, Stable fly, and later on in August the Horse fly. The species that gets the most attention is the Horn Fly, with good reason. According to Dave Boxler of the University of Nebraska, economic losses due to horn fly effects on cattle health is estimated at $800 million on an annual basis. Here is a good description of these pests and some ways you can manage them on your farm this summer.

Horn Fly – The adult horn fly is brownish grey in color and shiny in color they are half the size as a common house fly about 3.5-5 mm in size. The horn fly also has red antennae. The horn fly spends most of its life on the animal, the female will leave the animal to lay it eggs in fresh manure and then return to the animal, using is piercing mouth parts to bite and draw blood from the animal. Best prevention of the horn fly has been documented by using impregnated insecticide ear tags. But dust, sprays, poor on and mineral/ feed larvicides can be effective in confinement situations and less effective in grazing operations.

Face Fly- This fly is larger in size and more prominent in pasture settings rather than confinement operations. The female face fly spends most of it time on the face of the animal congregating around the eyes, nose, and mouth. The female face fly feeds on the secretion of saliva, tears, or wounds. The female will temporarily leave the animal to lay its eggs in fresh manure. The male fly spends most of its time on tree branches and fence post waiting for females. Cattle will spend time bunched together in the shade or water trying to avoid these pests.

Stable Fly- This fly targets mainly cattle and horses feeding on blood but have been known to bite humans and their pets. About the size of a house fly this pest is 5-7 mm in size and has seven circular dots in a checkerboard pattern on their abdomen. Stable flies feed early in the morning and evenings then rest under vegetation during the heat of the day. Livestock in confinement operations are mainly affected by these flies. The stable fly can be a carrier of diseases through blood transfusing.

Some other details:

• July 15 is the set deadline to report acreage planted to spring crops such as corn, soybeans, oats, alfalfa, Tomatoes, Potatoes and more. Contact the FSA Office to report once crops are planted.

• July 16, the Highland County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a second BQA recertification event, call (937) 393-1111 to RSVP This will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

• July 22 -Wrapper Tobacco Field Day 9:30 a.m. – noon; Located at Rains Farm and Greenhouse 2667 Nichols Ridge Road Seaman, Ohio 45679. Discussion will be on production, marketing, and new grower incentives. Call (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

• September 14- Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 – 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

• Adams County Fair- July 11-17, come out and support the next generation of agriculture leaders!

From the field:

• Wheat harvest is almost complete, moisture Levels are drying down to about 14%.

• Early planted soybeans are flowering and in growth stage R-1 -R-3. This is a good time to consider fungicide treatments.

• Japanese beetle feeding is on the increase.

• Continue scouting for water hemp.

• Second cutting of hay is progressing

• Tobacco producers need to keep an eye out for tobacco horn worm and budworms.

• Double crop soybeans being planted in wheat stubble.

• Horn fly and stable fly populations are high due to the wet humid weather.

• Pumpkin grower be on the lookout for squash vine borer.