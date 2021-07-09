Peebles Council discuss delinquent activity and road closure

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Peebles Council met on July 6 to discuss Old Timer’s Day arrangements, delinquent activity and road closure.

“I just came to tell you that we are planning our [Old Timer’s Day] Festival this year for September 16-19. I submitted a document to Tammy [Crothers] on June 2 asking for road closure for September 15-20, so we can clean through the night like we always do. The road closure is on Wednesday, that’s when our vendors come in and start setting up in the evening, and we open Thursday,” said Marie Palmer.

Mayor Wayne Setty inquired about the stage.

“We’re working on that. We have our electricity up there at the pole by BeeKay Sweets, but we are definitely moving it. I saw the gentleman that has the business at Cabin Fever. He said he didn’t care if we used [the lot for spectators] as long as we don’t block his door. That pole on the other side of Blake’s Pharmacy [doesn’t have good electricity] so I don’t know if it will carry everything we need for the stage. I don’t know if we have the funds to move the pole that’s up by BeeKay down to that pole. It’s going to take money, and we’re starting this year with no money. We’re working on sponsors — which we’re getting — but those sponsors have to pay for our utilities, portapotties, dumpsters and those kinds of things,” said Palmer.

Palmer expressed that space was needed to accommodate vendors and entertainment.

A motion by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers to close Elliot Avenue to McMillen Avenue was seconded by Councilman Charles Countryman, the council agreed.

“On behalf of the residents of Shaker Run Road, we do much appreciate you guys taking consideration of this topic. I’ll read precisely what’s on the paper here, which is “due to late-night speeders, littering and loud, noisy vehicles, the residents of Shaker Run Road are requesting this street to be closed.” Within this document [are 10 signatures] of the residents on Shaker Run. So, 10 of the 15 houses. The changes that have occurred specifically over the last half a dozen years, if you look at it, it’s incredibly worse today than what it has ever been. When the development started years ago, and when I was on council, this development came in very nice. It added a lot, we didn’t have a lot of additional traffic, it just wasn’t an issue. We have [loud] traffic that goes constantly all night long. I have video surveillance at my home,” said Justin Cooper.

Cooper shared the vagrant incidences which have occurred and what he has captured on surveillance.

“I see people constantly stopping in front of our house. Doing what? I don’t know. There’s a lot of residences that we’ve spoken with, even today, that said they had a grandchild out in the yard, a person came that lived down there and just opened up the car door. These do seem like minor inconveniences, but what ultimately happens here, even with individuals newer to the area, didn’t understand and see what has taken place until living there. It is a difficult situation when you pay the amount of money that we pay. It is, without a doubt, probably the nicer subdivision that we have as a holistic subdivision within the village. I think it would be fruitful for the council to also take into consideration how they can preserve this to continue to be a nice area and an area where people who currently pay a lot of taxes will continue because the values won’t be depreciating,” said Cooper.

Village Solicitor Randalyn Worley advised the council of the due process needed to close a street.

“If you [close the street] without a petition, there has to be a hearing, with petition there has to be publication, and then there will be passage of an ordinance. There is a notice required to the public, and then there would be three readings. You couldn’t pass anything tonight,” said Worley.

The issue will be forwarded to and managed by the Street Committee.

“In the meantime, call the Sheriff’s Office. They’ll either get a deputy out or they’ll call me. I’ll respond at any time of the night,” said Police Cheif Matt Windle.

A motion by Countryman to approve the Mayor and Police report was seconded by Councilman Norman Newman, the council agreed.

A motion by Norman to accept the Treasurer and Water and Sewer report was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

“I have our papers back from [County Auditor] David Gifford for our police levy. It looks like we’re going to get $49,252 for our police levy. If you guys are good with that I need a motion to send this to the Board of Elections to put on the ballot,” said Village Clerk Jayme Eldridge.

A motion by Countryman to submit the police levy paperwork to the Board of Elections was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Eugenia Gordley to submit the temporary 2022 Budget to Gifford was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

A motion by Norman to adjourn was seconded by Gordley, the council agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.