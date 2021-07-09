Lady Devils host mid-June Volleyball Camp

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A successful high school sports program begins at the youngest levels and Coach Katie Ragan has certainly established an excellent volleyball program at North Adams High School, dominating play in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in recent years. Much of that success evolves from work with future Lady Devils, which was present at the North Adams Youth Volleyball Camp, held from June 14-16 in the NAHS gymnasium.

The camp included girls in grades five through eight and the campers were as follows:

Fifth Grade- Sophia Barlow, Kennedi Campbell, Esmee Grooms, Lilly Parker, Sydney McCann, Chloe Love, Laila Humphrey, Brynlee Willett, Tenzlee Burns

Sixth Grade-Erin Doughman, Jacee Davis, Marlee Whalen, Rae-Lynn Workman

Seventh Grade-Mia Kingsley, Morgan Wheeler, Aliyah Morgan, Zaylee Eldridge, Lexi Hayslip, Payton Whalen, Emma Thatcher

Eighth Grade-Sydney Davis, Natalie Ragan, Carlee Taylor, Lillie Singleton, Addison Shupert, Paige Evans, Karah Curea, Aubrey Miller, Brooklyn Garrison, Peyton Phillips, Kori Baldwin, Kensley Mathias

Coach Ragan also had a number of her high school volleyball players on hand to assist with the camp,Lizzie Gill, Jadyn Wright, Keetyn Hupp, Brea Stout, Libby Meyer, Kirsten Campbell, Katelynn Boerger, Ava Kingsley, along with assistant coachesBrittany Stout and Danielle Amyx.