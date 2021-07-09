John J. Whitley, age 57 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021. John was born Aug. 10, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Jerald and Virginia (Hardin) Whitley. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Whitley.

Survivors include his parents, Jerald and Virginia Whitley of West Union; his wife, Melissa Whitley of West Union; two daughters, Jessica Housh and Kevin of Batavia and Jenny Whitley of West Union; one son, John David Whitley of West Union; and two grandchildren Ethan and Makayla.

John’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the serving the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the U.C. Fund for Stroke Research, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.