” A lion, mighty among beasts, who retreats before nothing;” Proverbs 30:30

Proverbs 30:30 isn’t specifically talking about Jesus as the lion, but He is called the Lion of Judah, and this verse is empowering if envisioning Jesus as that mighty lion who retreats before nothing. Verse 29 says the lion is stately in his stride, and he moves with stately bearing:” Some synonyms for stately are: epic, glorious, heroic, majestic, massive, noble, and royal.

The more we know about someone, the more confidence we can have in his character. Jesus is called the Lion of Judah who has triumphed. Jesus has triumphed over temptation and sin, over pain and suffering, over fear, over death and even over the Devil himself. Jesus is the Lion who retreats before nothing!

As our competent and loving advocate, Jesus doesn’t need to look with worry or fear on the obstacles, the traumas, or the shocks that we face. He has faced the worst and came out victoriously. He is fearless in the face of adversity. He is epic in the fight against darkness. He is massive compared to our obstacles. Jesus retreats before absolutely nothing. How many things will scare Him away or make Him run?

No things. Not one single thing can symie our Savior. As the triumphant lion, the Royal Savior, Jesus advocates for us. Jesus stands by the Father intervening between Him and us with the intention of reconciling our differences. Jesus understands the emotions and physical and mental limitations we humans face. He was one hundred percent human, so He is empathetic to our cries. He is also fully God, so He can aptly intervene for us.

Jesus recognizes feelings of fear and anxiety. He has felt physical pain and anguish. He knows the pain of loss both family and friends. He was betrayed by a friend. He was deserted by friends. He knew loneliness. He faced disappointments. He experienced everything we possibly could, and He triumphed over it all. Adding this stately lion, this triumphant victor, description to things we know about Jesus should give us confidence to trust He is highly able to undergird us in our walk. We don’t have to face change, disappointment, fearful times, painful diagnoses, lingering ailments, or broken hearts by ourselves. The magnificent healer and epic fighter is on our side. The royal Savior is personally and intimately aware of everything we experience, and

He will never retreat. Our victory lies in Jesus, the Triumphant.

“Do not weep! See, the Lion of Judah, the Root of David, has triumphed. He is able to open the scroll and its

seven seals.” Revelations 5: 5