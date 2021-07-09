Humble business blesses community with produce and pies

Tending to her gardens in the swelter, Morris carefully harvests a head of broccoli. (Photo by Ashley McCarty) Just off of State Route 136 stand the signs for Blessed Gardens and Heavenly Sweets. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A menagerie of delicious produce and pies awaits the community in a humble business by the wayside in Winchester, Ohio.

Shawna Morris, of Winchester, serves her community daily as the owner of Blessed Gardens and Heavenly Sweets.

“I am a Christian. The name is something I prayed about. I literally felt like every plant that I touched the Lord just blessed. I still had fresh vegetables in November of last year. That’s where Blessed Gardens came from,” said Morris.

Morris has been an avid gardener in Adams County for 10 years, but only as recently as two years ago has she begun selling under the name.

“I have several varieties of tomatoes, colored peppers, zucchini, broccoli, corn, candied onion, beans, cabbage, cantaloupe, watermelon and cucumbers,” said Morris. New to the stock this year is custard squash.

Every day, she dutifully tends to three of her on-site garden locations, some as expansive as 46 by 60 feet. She regularly circulates her produce to make sure customers are perusing only the freshest inventory.

“Grab-and-go is available, or people can pick their own. If something has a price I leave that posted, otherwise, I have a donation box here, so they can just grab a bag [of produce] and leave their donation. I do not have to be here for anyone to come, and it’s available 24/7,” said Morris.

Some set prices include $5 a dozen for corn, up to $5 for watermelon and up to $3 for cantaloupes.

“I let my customers vote on the name for my sweets business. For a week I let it run, and then I took the top three and we let them vote on those. Heavenly Sweets won. I asked the woman who came up with that what her inspiration was and she said the Lord put on her heart. I was so glad to hear that,” said Morris.

Morris specializes in made-to-order pies such as apple crumb, Oreo peanut butter, Reese’s peanut butter, old-fashioned raisin, cobblers, fudge, cupcakes and cookies.

“There’s a variety, and I take a lot of requests. I’m always up for a challenge. Most pies are $15-20, cookies are $8/dozen, peanut butter fudge is $10/pound; anything will nuts I add an additional $2/pound,” she said.

Once the additional operating space is added to her home, she will offer sugar-free options.

“I’m just a little person with big dreams and visions. I’m just super blessed. Times are tough for a lot of people, and I would never want anyone to pass me up because they didn’t have money. I would still want them to stop by and help themselves and have something good to eat. I appreciate everyone because my dreams wouldn’t have come true if I didn’t have my customers,” said Morris.

Blessed Gardens and Heavenly Sweets are located centrally at 14880 State Route 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697. For more information, visit the Blessed Gardens Facebook page or call (513) 382-8590.