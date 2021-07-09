Euro 2020: Quarter and Semifinals

By Isaiah and Arbutus Wuest

Quarterfinals

After such an open and unpredictable round of sixteen, many fans were left wondering if a “dark horse” team, such as Switzerland and the Czech Republic, might repeat their heroics and advance to the final four. But this was not to be, as each of the quarterfinal matches ended with victories for the top-seeded side, though the underdogs did not go out without a fight.

In Friday’s quarterfinal between Spain and Switzerland, Spain got lucky in the sixth minute, when Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria turned Jordi Alba’s volley into his own net for the tenth own-goal of the competition. With a 1–0 lead, Spain started a passive passing game that has failed them so often over the past few years (most notably in the quarterfinal of the last World Cup versus Russia, when Spain had 68 percent ball possession and completed over a thousand passes, yet still tied 1–1 and lost during the tie-breaking penalty kicks). Spain seemed content to hold possession for long periods of the game, trying slowly to wear down Switzerland. This strategy worked until the sixty-eighth minute, when a defensive cock-up between Laporte and Pao Torres allowed Remo Freuler to latch onto the loose ball and feed it to Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri, who beat goalkeeper Unai Simon with a low shot off the far post for an equalizer. This goal awoke Spain, and they poured forward, consistently breaking the Swiss back line only to hit the impassable wall of goalkeeper Yan Sommer, who kept Switzerland alive with ten saves—and many more collected crosses and clearances. Then Freuler was harshly red-carded in the seventy-fifth minute, leaving Switzerland down to ten men for the remainder of the match. In spite of this setback, the Swiss not only held off Spain through the ninetieth minute, but continued to play with enormous tenacity throughout the thirty-minute overtime, fighting for every ball and guarding their penalty area with tremendous strength, which the Spanish could not penetrate. In the end, the match had to be determined by a penalty shootout. On the first shot, Spain’s Sergio Busquets hit the post, and then Switzerland’s Mario Gavranovic nailed his shot into the top of the net. But Switzerland lost their advantage after the next three players all missed their shots, and Spain scored three, giving them the victory. Though Switzerland were eliminated, they exited with honor.

In Friday’s second quarterfinal between Italy and Belgium, the Belgians lacked their usual confidence and never clicked, something that has consistently haunted them in the later stages of tournaments. The Italians, on the other hand, played as a confident and strong unit, outworking Belgium throughout the first half, which rewarded them with two goals. For the first, Nicolo Barrella latched onto a quick pass after Italy won the ball back in the attacking third. For the second, Lorenzo Insigne burst past a defender and then curled a shot into the right corner from twenty yards. Then, only two minutes after this second goal, Jeremy Doku burst into Italy’s penalty box and was pulled down by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, earning Belgium a penalty shot. Romelu Lukaku buried the penalty, putting Belgium within reach, but the momentum from this goal was cut off by the halftime break. However Belgian coach Roberto Martinez might have planned the second half, it turned out to be a disappointment as Belgium wore themselves out against a very strong and compact Italy, who held on to their margin, winning 2–1.

In the third quarterfinal match on Saturday between Denmark and the Czech Republic, neither team was among those fancied to win the tournament, and so both sides were on a dream run. Denmark, who were favorites in this match, wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard. In the fifth minute, Denmark won a controversial corner (the ball seemed to bounce of the attacker’s leg, and so a goal kick would have been the correct call), and Stryger Larsen crossed to an unmarked Thomas Delaney, who headed it into the bottom left corner of the net. Denmark continued to pass energetically throughout the first half, adding a second goal just before the break when Joakim Maehle curled in a deadly cross with the outside of his foot, which Kasper Dolberg volleyed into the net from eight yards. The Czechs came into the second half reinvigorated, scoring in the forty-ninth minute, when Patrik Schick latched onto Vladimir Coufal’s cross to volley home his fifth goal of the tournament. This goal put some strain on the Danish back line, but they dealt with the pressure well, consistently repelling the Czech’s attacks. In the end, the two goals in the first half proved to be enough for Denmark, sending them to their first semifinal since 1992 (when the won the tournament).

In Saturday’s second quarterfinal match, England came against Ukraine, who only barely made it into the round of sixteen as the fourth-ranked side in third place. The three lions, who were looking to set a Euro record for having five consecutive clean sheets, finally seemed invigorated, getting off to a perfect start in the fourth minute, when Raheem Sterling placed a perfect through ball to Harry Kane, who slipped it past the shoulder of Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan into the left side of the net. The rest of the first half was fairly uneventful, with Ukraine never threatening the English goal, and England consistently holding possession. The game fell apart for the Ukrainians ninety seconds into the second half, when defender Harry Maguire headed a corner into the net. Then, before the sixty-fifth minute, both Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson scored again. England played keep-ball after the fourth goal, delivering an overall excellent performance.

Semifinals

Semifinals are often tense affairs, and Tuesday’s battle between Italy and Spain was no different. These teams met for the fourth time in the past three Euro tournaments. Italy won 2–0 in the 2016 Euro round of sixteen, while Spain beat Italy 4–0 in the 2012 Euro final (though they tied 1–1 during the group stage of this tournament).

This year’s match started like most of Spain’s games, with the Spanish controlling the flow of the game, and their opponents trying to strike on the counter-attack. There were few clear chances in the first half, which ended 0–0, but Spain was looking like the stronger side. Italy came out of halftime invigorated and matched Spain well in the first fifteen minutes of the second half. They were rewarded for their persistence, as in the sixtieth minute, Federico Chiesa picked up a rebound at about sixteen yards and curled a shot into the far side of the net. Spain responded to this goal by taking almost complete control of the ball while the Italians dropped deep into their own half, trying to hold onto their lead. In the eightieth minute, Alvaro Morata burst past a defender, played a give and go with Dani Olmo, and slipped the ball past goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Spain could have killed the game off in the next ten minutes, but squandered several good chances. For the third time in this tournament, Spain would face overtime.

The Spanish continued to play strong throughout the thirty-minute overtime, but found the Italian defense resolute. The Italians came close to taking the lead when Domenico Berardi scored, only to have it ruled offsides. In the end, the sides could not be separated in open play, and so the match had to be decided by penalties. Locotelli shot first for Italy, but goalkeeper Simon dove correctly and blocked it. Next, Spanish winger Dani Olmo skied his shot over the crossbar. Both sides scored the next two. Federico Bernardeschi put Italy into a 3–2 lead with their fourth shot, and Spain’s Morata faced the line hoping to tie the game, but it was blocked by Donnarumma. This put Jorginho (one of the world’s best penalty takers) on the line with a score-and-win situation. The Italian playmaker stutter-stepped, faked left, getting Simon to dive, and gently rolled the ball into the right corner, advancing Italy to the Euro final for the fourth time (they won in 1968, but lost to France in 2000 and to Spain in 2012).

The fourth semi-final took place on Wednesday at 3 pm between England and Denmark. At the time of press, the match had not yet been played. A tense affair is expected between these evenly matched sides (particularly for us, as England are our personal favorites). While England have the home advantage, as they are playing at Wembley Stadium in London, the Danes seem to have a sense of destiny that this is to be their tournament.

The Euro 2020 final will take place on Sunday, July 11 at 3 pm and will be aired on ESPN. The only certainty about this match is that there will be tense drama—and so it should be a great one to watch. We will be watching this match at Frisch’s in West Union, and anyone who would like to join us is welcome.

–Isaiah (17) and Arbutus (14) Wuest live in Adams County and play soccer for the West Union High School team.