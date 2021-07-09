Submitted by Stella Rhonemus

The East Tiffin Aggies 4-H Club had their first in-person meeting at the Creek’s Bend Shelter House in the Edge of Appalachia Preserve on June 12.

Advisors, members, and their families hiked the Portman Trail, led by Advisor Donald McCarty. The club met in the morning so they could hike when it was cooler. Members enjoyed seeing a small cave and wildlife while hiking. The high point was Flood’s Point Overlook where members could get a wonderful view of the surrounding hills.

After the hike, members returned to the Creek’s Bend Shelter House to have lunch. Advisor Corbett Phipps grilled hamburgers and hotdogs while the club was hiking. Club members and their families provided the rest of the food. Everyone enjoyed lunch and had a good time hiking.