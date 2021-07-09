Ah, could but the old clan rise in protest!

CHAPTER TWO — FENCED IN

The Covenanters, who claim to be the original trunk from which all branches of Presbyterianism sprang, were considered as peculiar, even in this early day in America. Like Aunt Mary Ann who wore her wedding bonnet — a little close-fitting straw affair with ribbons tied under her chin — until in her seventies. She was married at nineteen.

“It is a perfectly good hat and there is not a hole in it. Why get a new one?” was her reply when members of her family hinted she needed a replacement.

Church groups might decide that some viewpoint was unscriptural, that new Bible light was revealed, or that they should hold revivals, mingle in politics, or anything else not sanctioned by the ancient creed. These could go their ways and form new organizations. The old order changed not one “jot or tittle.”

That they were the exact replica of the New Testament first church, they had no doubt. That they had achieved the simplicity and purity of worship established by Jesus and His disciples and were employing the Presbyterian form of church government as of the New Testament church, they felt assured.

They did not officially claim that the Westminster Catechism – a book of questions and answers compiled by the Westminster divines – was on a par with the Bible, nevertheless, it was accepted as the last word in any scriptural discussion.

Anyone who had reached the age of twelve was supposed to know the Shorter Catechism by heart – one hundred and seven questions and answers and that meant that one did know them. These included the Ten Commandments, each followed by questions as “what is forbidden in? What is required in? What are the reasons annexed?” to the commandment just repeated.

Until children were around ten years old, they were drilled in the questions up to and including the thirty-first, together with the commandments, which began with the forty-fifth question. “What is effectual calling?” Children were doubly drilled.

The answer to this question is: “Effectual calling is the work of God’s Spirit, whereby convincing us of our sin and misery, enlightening our minds in the knowledge of Christ and renewing our wills, He doth persuade and enable us to embrace Jesus Christ freely offered to us in the gospel.”

This question and answer were ones that children must be impressed with early, not only to understand the process of regeneration, but some canny old Scotch Presbyterian employers often employed an applicant only if he could correctly answer the question, years later.

Regardless of their peculiarities, the Covenanters strove to qualify as God’s people by being redeemed from all iniquity and zealous of good works, as one conceded by all who knew them.

By the turn of the century, The Ridge and vicinity were swarming with settlers. Associate Reformed was probably the largest group. They were a union of the Scottish Associate church and the main body of Covenanters in 1782. However, this union was not pleasing to all. Many Covenanters refused to go along with the Associate reformed, for in every merger some concessions must be made on both sides.

So, this Covenanter remnant that “changed not” carried on under praying societies, until 1798, when they had grown strong enough to reestablish their own Synod.

In an effort to avoid more church splits, the church decreed it cause for church discipline for any Covenanter to hear the preaching of any except their own ministers. This was not entirely a new law but was renewed now that the church was re-organized and many affiliated with other Presbyterian groups were returning to the church of their fathers. This, they must soon have realized, was going too far, but, having made a decree, it was as the laws of the Medes and Persians, which altereth not.

Anxiety about being able to enforce the “no occasional hearing” order hit The Ridge church from three directions in the early 1800’s. The Gaston’s, McCullough’s, McCreight’s, McIntire’s, Glasgow’s and others of Associate Reformed, had settled among the Covenanters of The Ridge and “upper reaches” — Mount Leigh to Cherry Fork — most of these had come from the Carolinas, where they were dissatisfied because of the slavery problem. West Union and Cherry Fork Associate Reformed churches had been organized in 1801. Now, in 1807, those of and near The Ridge were organizing a new church.

Old records reveal that this group met at the home of John Milligan and drew up a petition to the Associate Reformed Presbytery of Kentucky, asking for permission to organize. John Milligan figures among the staunchest of Covenanters. By tradition, Milligan’s were Covenanters in Scotland, so I can only conclude he had gone with the merged churches and later returned to the church of his fathers.

Other names of the signers of this petition for a church are John McIntire, James Montgomery, John McCullough, Robert Elliot, David McCreight, Sr., David McCreight, Jr., James Wright, Robert Glasgow, and Joseph Glasgow (father and son).

This group built a church on a hill overlooking the little village of Tranquility, a mile beyond The Ridge-Brush Creek Covenanter church. This Associate Reformed church they called Hopewell.

Peter Cartwright, later of fame in Methodism, was riding circuit through this section of the country, preaching in homes and schoolhouses. None could deny that he was used of God in evangelizing many who formerly were unconcerned about their souls. Naturally, this aroused a desire in members of other churches to hear him preach. Not all Covenanters were satisfied with being denied this privilege.

Perhaps the greatest excitement had been caused by the great “Stone” revival, held at Cane Ridge, Kentucky, in 1804. This had started discussions throughout the Presbyterian order as to the scriptural soundness of articles of faith, terms of communion, and manner of baptism.

No church rule could keep the Covenanters from discussing these matters with their neighbors of other churches.

The excitement of the Hopewell church, the Methodist Circuit rider, and the Stone revival, gradually died out within a few years. Then rumors came to The Ridge that was very disquieting to the Covenanters. It seemed that leaders of the Cane Ridge revival had been largely composed of rebellious Presbyterian ministers. Now a new church was being organized.

The new movement was growing in favor, but the rumor most disturbing to the Covenanters was that Alexander Campbell, a Covenanter minister of Washington, Pennsylvania, was an outstanding leader in this movement. Not only that, but the church which the organizers called “Disciples of Christ” was being generally spoken of as “Campbellites.”

The effrontery of it! This revered old Scotch Covenanter name flaunted before the world in this manner! To depart from the church of the fathers quietly, was disgraceful enough, but to head a new order — Campbellite indeed! Ah, could but the old clan rise in protest!

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.