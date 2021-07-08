MHS Voleyball prepping for 2021 campaign

The Manchester High School volleyball program will be under new leadership this fall, with Crystal Roberts taking over the varsity reins. The Lady Hounds haven been preparing for the upcoming fall season and earlier this summer they attended camp in Batavia sponsored by the Cincy Crush. The Lady Hounds who participated in the camp are pictured above: Front row, from left, Taylor Rideout, Rylie Young, Chloe Freeman, Madison Dunn, Jaylise Applegate, Jacey Farley, Jenna Campbell, Maggie Roberts, Zoey Fuchs, and Head Coach Crystal Roberts; Back row, from left, Cincy Crush Coach Amber Peters, Chloe Johnson, Harley Rideout, Jaela Horner, Kameyl Carter, Zoe Arnold, Emilee Applegate, Emma Farley, Ashleigh Dunn, and Cincy Crush Coach Carol Morrison. (Provided photo)