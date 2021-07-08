Adams County Food Council is an active group

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

The Adams County Food Council is a group developed from the healthy eating work group of the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition (ACHWC). Our goal is to promote nutrition education, increase healthy food access and affordability, and reduce chronic disease in Adams County. Funding for many of the Food Council projects comes through the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) grant.

The CHC grant, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through the Ohio Department of Health and is administered by the Adams County Health Department, provided funds in 2020 for container gardens and herb gardens to be placed throughout the county to provide free tomatoes and fresh herbs to residents in the community. In 2021 this program has been expanded to include a total of 30 community-wide containers that are flourishing with all the rain we have been getting lately. If you see one around your town, we invite you to “take a little and leave a lot” so others can also enjoy them.

The Adams County Food Resource Guide has also been developed by the local Food Council. This is available in hard copy at various agencies throughout the county and on the ACHWC website at www.achwc.org. This resource is another way to promote local foods and help make everyone in Adams County aware of food sources. It includes a listing of food pantries, farmers’ markets & stands, and grocery and other retailers where food is available, including convenience and dollar stores. It also includes a list of social services that can help people access food, free meals offered at churches and other food programs. Obviously, this resource will need to be updated often so if you see something that is outdated or missing when you review the guide, please let us know. We are planning to add a G.I.S. mapping system for all identified food sources this year.

We have also initiated a program to encourage people to grow their own foods at home by distributing 40 grow bags to families in Adams County this spring. Participants include a mix of families with children and Sr. Citizens to both foster the love of gardening in youth and allow seniors who may no longer be able to grow a traditional garden access to some fresh produce at home.

The acceptance of SNAP benefits at the Adams County Farmer’s Market through the help of CHC to purchase necessary equipment is also helping to support the goals and mission of the Food Council.

We also have 40 households participating in the FEAST program. FEAST was originally launched in Athens County and stands for “Families Eating Affordably and Sustainably Together”. Thanks to a $2000 Walmart Giving grant, we were able to recruit families who are receiving a monthly meal kit, May through September, with all ingredients to prepare a healthy recipe/meal at home using local ingredients, when possible, that are purchased from vendors at the Adams County Farmer’s Market. Participants also receive educational handouts, small cooking tools, and a link to a video created by SNAP-Ed with cooking tips, nutrition information, and footage provided by the farmer’s market on how some of the local foods used in the recipes grow. The CHC grant has provided monthly prizes which participants earn entries for by sharing feedback on the recipe and video through a Facebook page or by returning a short survey form. These prizes include a slow cooker, a set of mixing bowls, baking dishes and a cookware set to provide a few lucky participants with some additional tools and incentives to continue cooking more meals at home.

As you can see, the Adams County Food Council has been busy trying to reach our vision of “Healthy Foods for a Healthier Community”. If you would like more information, feel free to contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339. You can also email our CHC Coordinator, Debbie Ryan at ryan.debbie@ymail.com.