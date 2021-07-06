Stephanie L. Chamblin, age 34 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, July 5, 2021. Stephanie was born Jan. 8, 1987 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Larry Hamonds and Connie Hayslip.

Survivors include her husband, Clay Chamblin of West Union; son Avery Kennedy of West Union; step father Chris Fitzgerald of West Union; and half brother Alexander Fitzgerald of West Union.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the services.