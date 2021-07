Raymond Michael Tharpe, 64 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence.

Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 1956, the son of Foster and Elizabeth (Riley) Tharpe. Mike worked as a landscaper. Mike is survived by his sister, Linda (Thomas) Enderle of Peebles.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.