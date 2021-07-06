Jerry Earl Ginn, 78, of Lebanon, Ohio, died July 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 9, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Henry Ginn and Grace Applegett Ginn.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laurel Margaret Smart Ginn; son Michael Andrew and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Maria Carroll Ginn of Covington, Kentucky; daughter, Margaret Danielle Ginn Griffith; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Scott and Matthew Griffith of Hilliard, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gregory Griffith. He is also survived by one sister, Joyce Ginn Bennett and her husband Robert Bennett of Columbus, Ohio

Jerry was a graduate of Otterbein University (1964) and The Ohio State University (1966) with both Bachelors and Masters in French. He taught at the University of Dayton and Otterbein University. He spent four years as a Director of the Junior Year Abroad Program in Strasbourg and Dijon, France. When the family returned to the United States, Jerry began teaching French and Spanish at Peebles High School, in the Ohio Valley Local School District. He retired in 2001. In addition to his teaching, he also owned and operated Seaman Lawn and Landscape Inc. Jerry and his wife moved to Otterbein SeniorLife Community in 2014.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.