Terry Wayne Fields age 63 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Terry was born Sept. 11, 1957 in West Union, Ohio to Louise (Wagner) and the late Woody Fields.

Survivors include his mother, Louise Fields-Brown of West Union; fiancé Teresa Moore of Blue Creek; four daughters Erica Grooms of Peebles; Sara Fields of West Union; Crystal Parker of Peebles; Tonya Burchet of Peebles; three sons, Jason Parker of West Union, Billy Parker of Blue Creek, and Justin Parker of Blue Creek; two sisters, Sonya Myer and Marty of West Union and Betsy Jones and Ricki of West Union; three brothers, Steve Fields and Angela of West Union, Troy Fields and Cindi of West Union, and Scott Fields and Melissa of Charleston, West Virginia; 29 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Matt Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.