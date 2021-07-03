Commissioners hold June 21 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 21, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor John Cole. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel Weekly Report for weeks ending June 11, 2021 and June 18, 2021.

Donnie Swayne, Dog Warden, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Personnel. Dog licensing sales. Humane issues.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Annual contracts, Health and Wellness Program incentive, Personnel.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and David Wilson for the Administrator Hearing Officer as recommended by Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and David D. Wilson, Jr. for compensation of OCDA Training Sessions not to exceed $1,300 as recommended by Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Non-Emergency Transportation (NET) Plan for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

Adam Dozier, Interim EMS Director, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Personnel, Pike County EMS vehicles/Dot.gov, Station Run Statistics, Ohio History Connection/Serpent Mound special event coverage, Backup power station needed for Station #100.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter executive session with EMS Interim Director Adam Dozier at 10:22 a.m. to discuss personnel (compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 10:42 a.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the pay scale increase for full and part time Adams County Emergency Medical Services employees to EMT Basic, $13/hour, EMT Advanced, $14/hour and EMT Paramedic $15/hour effective June 21, 2021. Further discussion included the pay increase is necessary to be competitive in the industry and fully staff all stations. County General will offset increase due to loss of tax revenues. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: West Union Planning Grant, Proposed Highland County waterline extension and grant opportunities, Adams County Training Center- Governor of Appalachia grant, Courthouse exterior upgrades/permit fees, Fair parking

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an agreement with WAI Construction Group, LLC for the Courthouse Exterior Door Replacement Project in the amount of $28,150 for replacement of nine (9) exterior doors. Vote: All aye.

Assistant Prosecutor Dana Whalen met with the Board to discuss the following legal issues: Adams County Airport-Fiscal officer, insurance bonds for special events, separation from County General, Juneteenth holiday.. Discussion included designation of honoring the holiday at a later date in 2021. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms stated Judge Spencer is waiting for Commissioner designation before consideration of how the courts will proceed. The issue is tabled until June 28, 2021 when additional information on court dockets and meeting schedules of proposed dates are received; Winchester Industrial Park access road, Adams Lake Project.

The Board held a virtual meeting with Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises, and CEBCO Benefits Specialist Justin Grant to discuss the First Quarter 2021 Review of Utilization Benchmarks and Medical Claims Statistics. Also discussed are upcoming changes to the online application, diabetes prevention program coordinator and Smart Shopper program.

A teleconference was held with Airport Authority President Jose Gonsalez to discuss liability insurance requirements for special events held at the Adams County Salamon Airport. Also discussed were a fuel farm and an airport board resolution to separate the airport funding from County General.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter executive session at 1:59 p.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 2:18 p.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the promotion of Cassie Creamer to full-time kennel tech at the rate of $10 per hour effective June 21, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the FY 2020-2021 Health and Wellness Incentive for county employees on CEBCO insurance. Each employee will be required to complete a blood screening and annual physical with their physician and sign up for the Engage Wellbeing app to complete the program for a $200 incentive issued in November, 2021. The program fiscal year is Aug. 15, 2020 through Aug. 12, 2021 and any requirements completed during this time period are applicable. Employees must present a print-out from the Engage Wellbeing website to verify requirement completion. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter executive session at 3:10 p.m. to discuss personnel (employment) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). President Ward reconvened the session at 3:42 p.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the promotion of Peggy McCleese to Director at the yearly salary of $52,000 and Adam Dozier to Assistant Director at the yearly salary of $36,000 with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 28, 2021. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the FY 2021 Final FAA Grant Application Alternate 1 for the Alexander Salamon Airport FY 2021 Project and authorize President Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2022 County Tax Budget and to file it with Auditor David Gifford for public inspection in accordance with ORC 5705.30. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.