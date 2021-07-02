Peebles football dozen attend UC Camp

Coming off a Southern Ohio Independent League championship. members of the Peebles football program are not resting on their laurels, instead using time this summer to continually improve. In early June, a dozen members of the Peebles high school squad participated in Coach Luke Fickell’s camp at the University of Cincinnati and according to reports, presented themselves quite well. Members of the Peebles gridiron gang who attended the UC Camp were: Tyler McDonald, Zane Knechtly, Michael Hudgel, Sean Copley, Dallas Wilkinson, Hunter Meade, Ashton Burke, John Nichols, Ryan Scott, T.J. Green, David Bryant, and Bransyn Browning. (Provided photo)