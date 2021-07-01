ODNR honors those that saved Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr’s life

By Tom Cross

In a ceremony that seemed solemn and serious and yet was a celebration of one’s life nearly lost, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources bestowed one of their highest honors to three individuals last Monday, June 28. Over 100 people from all walks of life and within ODNR gathered at the newly renovated Spring Valley Shooting Range as ODNR Director’s Award of Valor went to three Ohio Wildlife officers credited with saving the life of Officer Kevin Behr.

Behr, a 27-year veteran with the Ohio Division of Wildlife, served as Adams County Wildlife officer from 1999 to 2006 and is a resident of Peebles. Behr begin his career in ODNR doing creel surveys on the Ohio River.

Honored, awarded, and recognized for their quick action, and as ODNR Director Mary Mertz said, “…acted quickly, decisively, and with bravery in the moments that mattered most”, were officers Eric Lamb, Jason Keller, and Matt Roberts.

Brown County Wildlife Officer Eric Lamb had just returned to his residence when he was notified of the emergency and responded to Behr’s call for help. Lamb immediately rendered first aid to Behr then cleared a path through a brushy area and assisted paramedics with stabilizing Behr for transport, bringing the injured officer out to a waiting ambulance.

Warren County Wildlife Officer Jason Keller quickly responded to Behr’s calls for help rendering first aid to officer Behr using his emergency trauma supplies. Keller then assisted paramedics with stabilizing Behr and bringing the injured officer out of a brushy area to a waiting ambulance.

Clinton County Wildlife Officer Matt Roberts arriving first on the scene immediately rendered first aid including applying direct pressure to stop bleeding and using his emergency trauma supplies. Officer Roberts also assisted paramedics with stabilizing Behr for transport to a waiting ambulance.

On Dec, 20, 2020, Officer Behr and the three other wildlife officers were investigating a deer complaint in Clinton County. A deer decoy was in use when three suspects spotted the decoy from the road. Two of the suspects left the vehicle and entered the woods, one of whom shot officer Behr. There are conflicting reports whether the shooting was intentional or a case of mistaken identity. Officer Behr was shot with a 20-gauge deer slug causing massive damage to his lower groin area. To date Behr has had over a dozen surgeries and several more are scheduled. Two of the three suspects are still awaiting trail. The alleged shooter was a felon and was not permitted by law to have a firearm in his possession nor did any of the suspects have a hunting license.

Officer Behr and his wife Kathy attended the ceremony and seemed touched by the genuine outpouring of emotion. Behr, still in a wheelchair and unable to walk without assistance, was surrounded by is his coworkers and those who saved his life.

In attendance was ODNR Director Mary Mertz, DOW Chief Kendra Wecker, assistant chief Todd Haines, and ODNR assistant director Steve Grey. The Wildlife Officer Honor Guard advanced the flags at the start of the ceremony and all stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Former Adams County Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey also played a role in the opening ceremonies.

The introduction and opening statements came from Wildlife District Five manager Rick Rogers. Chief Kendra Wecker than spoke, followed by Director Mary Mertz who presented the Award of Valor to Lamb, Keller, and Roberts. In closing remarks Chief Wecker said, “We are so proud of these officers as we are all of our wildlife officers. Please take a moment to speak with the officers and Kevin and Kathy as we are so delighted to have them here with us in person.”

Lunch afterwards was donated by FOP Wildlife Officer Lodge 143 and the Whitetails Unlimited Caesar’s Creek Chapter.

A rare honor, the Director’s Award of Valor was previously awarded to Logan County Wildlife Officer Adam Smith in 2019 for saving the life of a 16-year old girl, Destiny Mikes, after being involved in a serious auto accident in which she lost an arm.

In other news, Adams County Wildlife Officer Houston Wireman will be leaving Adams County for Champaign County on July 4 according to District Five Manager Rick Rogers. Through the grapevine it is believed that there are no candidates yet for the now open position in Adams County. but Clermont County Wildlife Officer Gus Kiebel has expressed some interest.

I’m sure due to the sorry turkey numbers from this past turkey season ODNR is asking for help in surveying turkeys and grouse populations this summer. The ruff grouse teeter is on the edge of extinction if something isn’t done soon. Ohio’s landowners and residents are asked to report all sightings of wild turkeys and grouse observed from July through August. Observations may be submitted at the Wildlife Reporting System webpage at wildohio.gov as well as the HuntFish OH mobile app or go to https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/speciessighting/.